Home Minister Amit Shah praised disaster response forces for rescuing nearly 300 tourists stranded in Gulmarg Gondola cable cars. The multi-agency operation involving SDRF, NDRF, and the Army was launched after a technical snag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah Lauds Coordinated Rescue Effort

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the swift and coordinated efforts of disaster response agencies after a major rescue operation successfully evacuated hundreds of tourists stranded in cable cars at the Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu and Kashmir.

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In a post on X, Shah wrote," Applause to India's disaster response forces for safely rescuing 300 tourists stranded mid-air in cable cars in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The disaster response teams comprising the SDRF, NDRF, Army personnel, local police, and the administration swung into action and rescued all the passengers stranded in 65 cable cars through a six-hour-long operation. The nation salutes the forces for their valour and skill." Applause to India’s disaster response forces for safely rescuing 300 tourists stranded mid-air in cable cars in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The disaster response teams comprising the SDRF, NDRF, Army personnel, local police, and the administration swung into action and rescued all the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 25, 2026

Technical Snag Leads to Large-Scale Rescue

The large-scale rescue effort was launched after a technical malfunction led to several Gondola cabins becoming stranded. Officials said that out of 65 cable cars, 62 were affected, while three were not in operation at the time. Of these, 52 cabins were occupied, and 10 were empty.

Massive Multi-Agency Rescue Launched

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 286 people were safely evacuated in total, with 148 rescued from one side of the system and 138 from the other as operations continued in phases. Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said that a massive multi-agency rescue operation successfully evacuated stranded tourists after a technical snag developed in the Gulmarg Gondola.

"This incident occurred this afternoon. We received information around 1:20 pm that a technical snag had developed in the Gulmarg Gondola. The SHO of Gulmarg arrived at the scene with his full station staff and personnel from the SOG. Subsequently, 15 teams from the SDRF were rapidly mobilised...Furthermore, 8 teams from our regular police's Mountain Rescue Unit arrived, as did our specialised 'Snow Leopard' teams," he told reporters.

He added that a large-scale rescue operation was launched involving a significant contingent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "A massive rescue operation was launched here involving a very large contingent of the J&K Police. This rescue operation involved not only the Police and SDRF but also officers from the Indian Army's 9 Raj Rif (Rajputana Rifles), as well as the NDRF, which also arrived on the scene. Working in unison, everyone successfully evacuated the stranded tourists today," Prabhat added.

J&K CM Commends Swift Response

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appreciated the efforts of all agencies, rescue teams and personnel involved in the successful evacuation of tourists stranded after the Gulmarg Gondola developed a technical fault. He commended the swift response, coordination and professionalism displayed during the rescue operation, which ensured the safe evacuation of all tourists. (ANI)