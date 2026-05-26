Two young women have been arrested for setting a Civil Police Officer's bike on fire in Anchal. Police say it was an act of personal revenge. One of the women tried to kill herself by consuming poison while in custody.

Kollam: There's a huge twist in the case of a Civil Police Officer's bike being set on fire in Anchal. Police have found that the real motive was personal revenge, not politics as initially suspected.Two young women have been arrested in connection with the incident. But there was more drama. While in custody, one of the women tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. The arrested women are Arathi, a Kollam native, and Gayathri, from Wayanad. It was Arathi who consumed poison while in police custody. She has been admitted to Paripally Medical College Hospital. This happened right after her medical check-up at Punalur Taluk Hospital, as she was being taken back.Police say the women had planned the whole thing and were caught after cops checked CCTV footage. The bike belonged to Vivek, a resident of Archal. The story is, the policeman, Vivek, was once engaged to one of the women. He later backed out of the marriage. This act of setting his bike on fire was apparently revenge for the broken engagement. The Punalur ASP is now questioning the women in detail. Police are also investigating if they received help from anyone else.A few days ago, Vivek, who works at the Aranmula station, found his bike completely torched. The culprits had also thrown crude oil on his house wall. To mislead the investigation, they even left an anonymous letter at the scene. The letter was full of threats, trying to make it look like a political issue. It said things like: "You better watch out, your dirty secrets are about to come out. We will soon rip off your mask of decency. Did you think we wouldn't come to power? We know your every move at the Adoor camp, including your leave. We won't forget how you handled our boys at that college." Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source