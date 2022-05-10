Who was Danish Siddiqui, the Indian photojournalist who won the Pulitzer Prize

Besides Danish, three other Reuters photojournalists -- Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave -- were also honoured. Danish was the chief photographer for Reuters, located in India.

Late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while reporting on the battle in Afghanistan, was among the winners of the prestigious Pulitzer Prize. Danish was slain while reporting on the battle in Afghanistan. Besides Danish, three other Reuters photojournalists -- Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave -- were also honoured. Danish was the chief photographer for Reuters, located in India.

Danish earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Jamia Millia Islamia. He had also completed postgraduate studies in Mass Communication at Jamia. He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

Danish Siddiqui, as part of a group of photographers, received the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018 for his work chronicling the Rohingya refugee crisis. He was killed in 2021 while documenting a fight between Afghan government forces and Taliban elements near the Pakistani border in Spin Boldak. His two children and German-born wife survive the late photojournalist.

Also Read | Pulitzer Award for Indian photojournalists for their images of Covid's toll on India

Aside from that, Danish Siddiqui had covered a variety of subjects all around the world. His work included coverage of the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, Hong Kong riots, and the disasters in Nepal.

Siddiqui has received the Pulitzer Prize for the second time. In 2018, he received the coveted prize as part of the Reuters team for their coverage of the Rohingya crisis. He has covered the Afghanistan conflict, the Hong Kong riots, and other key events in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe extensively.

The late photojournalist is survived by two children and a German-born wife.

Also Read | Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's parents start legal action against Taliban in ICC

The Pulitzer Prize is an award granted in the United States for achievements in online journalism, literature, magazine, newspaper, and musical creation. It was formed in 1917 by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who gained his wealth as a newspaper publisher, and is managed by Columbia University.