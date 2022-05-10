Pulitzer Award for Indian photojournalists for their images of Covid's toll on India

The Pultizer award citation said that they were being honoured for images of Coronovirus toll in India that 'balanced intimacy and devastation', while offering viewers a heightened sense of place.

Four Indian photojournalists working with news agency Reuters, including the late Danish Siddiqui who was killed in July while on covering the war in Afghanistan, were honoured with the prestigious Pulitzer awards.

Besides Siddiqui, the photojournalists who were honoured with the Pulitzer for Feature Photography were Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.

Adnan Abidi

Adnan Abidi has, in the past, been associated with two Pulitzer Prize-winning packages for photography. These include the Hong Kong protests in 2020 and the Rohingya exodus in 2018. Abidi, who started his career in 1997 as a darkroom assistant, joined Reuters in 2005 after being associated with Press Trust of India, Pan-Asia News Agency (PANA) and Indo Photo News. Currently based in New Delhi, Adnan covers national and international assignments as a senior photographer for Reuters.

Sanna Irshad Mattoo

This photojournalist and documentary photographer from Kashmir has covered both groundbreaking news and in-depth storytelling. Her work concentrates on the situation and life in Kashmir. Sanna, who presently contributes to Reuters as a multimedia journalist, has been published in newspapers and magazines around the world.

Amit Dave

Amit joined Reuters in 2002 and has covered riots, the aftermath of an earthquake in Gujarat, droughts and the Indian Ocean Tsunami in south India. In his career spanning three decades, Dave has been part of multiple media outlets. Currently based in Ahmedabad, Dave covers local and national news assignments for Reuters.

Danish Siddiqui

Siddiqui was chief photographer for Reuters. Prior to that, Siddiqui worked as a correspondent for TV Today Network and the Hindustan Times. He won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography, as part of a team of photographers, to document the Rohingya refugee crisis. He lost his life in 2021 while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban forces in Spin Boldak, near the Pakistan border.

