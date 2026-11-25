Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari is under scrutiny for cracking a derogatory and insensitive joke on Bihari women about Chhath Puja. Maheshwari deleted the video and deactivated his Instagram account as police probe the matter.

Stand-up comedy has become a messy business in India, and there's no denying that! Comedians have to be very careful and sensitive before cracking a joke, so it does not hurt anyone's religious or societal sentiments. However, many comedians nail anti-social issues just right with light-hearted comedy and intelligent jokes. But some take support of misogyny and patriarchal likes that may appear funny at first for some laughs but land them in deep trouble. Such is the case of comedian Yash Maheshwari, who is now facing a criminal case in Patna. Yes, you read that right.

During one of his gigs, he cracked a rather insensitive and allegedly derogatory joke about Bihari women and Chhath Puja. His joke did receive some laughs but later landed him in legal soup. The remark caused massive outrage among citizens, cultural groups, and political leaders across the region, prompting legal measures.

Here's What Triggered Police Action

Patna police have registered an FIR against Yash following complaints of allegedly hurting sentiments and disrupting social harmony with his joke. Legal trouble escalated further when a Supreme Court advocate served a formal notice to the comedian, citing the offensive content and demanding legal accountability. Not just that, BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal also called for police complaints to be registered in every district of Bihar to ensure a comprehensive law enforcement response.

Who is Yash?

It has been nine years for him in the comedy business. He was born in Jaipur and is based in Delhi. It has been a decade-long journey for him in the field of entertainment and comedy.

Yash Deletes Video

Maheshwari deleted the video clip from his official channels in an effort to contain the fallout. He issued a public apology acknowledging the offense caused by his routine and expressing regret over the hurt sentiments. He has even deactivated his Instagram account. The probe is underway.