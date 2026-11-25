CM Pushkar Singh Dhami releases ‘Beta Himalaya Ka’, a song highlighting Uttarakhand's development, tourism, cultural heritage, women's empowerment, youth opportunities and future vision.

Now, the growth path, culture and future visions of Uttarakhand have been expressed through music. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has launched a song 'Beta Himalaya Ka' at his official residence. It highlights the development of the state and various developmental initiatives undertaken by the state government. The song is based on the theme 'Sankalp Naye Uttarakhand Ka' (Resolve for a New Uttarakhand). It includes visuals of the state as well as its achievements in various sectors.

Produced by Team Uttardhun, the music presentation focuses on various initiatives taken by the state government under the leadership of Dhami. These include tourism development, women empowerment and employment opportunities for youngsters, startups and innovations.

'Beta Himalaya Ka' Presents Development of Uttarakhand

The song has been conceived with an idea to highlight the development that is happening in Uttarakhand. In addition to the picturesque images of the Himalayan state, there are various themes that are related to development, tourism, women empowerment and employment for youth.

CM Dhami Feels That The Music Has Ability To Reflect Public Emotions

Congratulating the artistes as well as all those behind the making of the song, the chief minister said that music has a great ability of reflecting public emotions as well as connecting with people. According to him, creative performances have an ability to convey the achievements, developments and the future of the state.

He said that presentations related to culture and arts could be helpful in making a positive presentation of the state. Initiatives like "Beta Himalaya ka" could be helpful in making a presentation of the state's identity, progress and aspirations through an attractive medium.

Empowering Women And Creating Employment For Youths As Key Areas

According to the chief minister, empowering women was one of the main focus areas of the government, besides providing more opportunities of employment and self-employment to the youths of the state. The state is concentrating on development as well as on identifying opportunities in tourism.

Uttarakhand's Folk Culture & Local Artists Get Attention

He stressed the need for preserving the cultural identity of Uttarakhand, its folk art and heritage. The government is always interested in preserving the cultural identity of the state while ensuring that local artists get more chances to exhibit their talent. Giving local artists opportunities to exhibit their talent and promotion of the musical and cultural heritage of the state is also a part of these efforts.

Theme Of The Song Is ‘Sankalp Naye Uttarakhand Ka’

The theme of the song 'Sankalp Naye Uttarakhand Ka' highlights the natural beauty, cultural identity and development vision of the state. Through its presentation, the song reflects the progress of the state in the fields of tourism, entrepreneurship, innovation, empowerment of women and youth opportunities.