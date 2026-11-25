Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hands appointment letters to 36 new Naib Tehsildars, including 13 women, and stresses transparency, public service, timely grievance redressal and integrity.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, distributed appointments letters to 36 newly appointed Naib Tehsildars at his official residence. This is an important milestone achieved by selected candidates for government jobs. The new officers include 13 women officers whose feat was mentioned by the Chief Minister as a source of inspiration for young women aspiring to get into the government employment sector.

Dhami congratulated the aspirants and hoped that they will do well in their respective fields. They were informed that it is a position of high responsibility since the field of revenue has direct impact on life of citizens.

Naib Tehsildars Will Play Important Role in Revenue Administration

Talking to the newly appointed officers, Dhami mentioned the importance of the position of the Naib Tehsildar for revenue administration in the state. He advised them that they should handle land mutation, measurement of boundaries and revenue documents in proper manner and ensure their disposal in specified period and not delay them unnecessarily.

Land, according to the Chief Minister, was more than just an asset to many farming households; it was also a means of earning a livelihood and providing for future generations. He requested the authorities to consider the conditions of the concerned families while handling the land issues and cases.

Public Disputes Should Be Solved Immediately

Dhami requested the officers to take a people-centric approach while functioning in the tehsil offices. He made it clear that every individual who visits the office should be heard patiently and provided with proper information regarding the documents required for the government services. This, according to him, would help reduce unnecessary visits to government offices.

Dhami also spoke about the problems being faced by those people living in remote and hilly areas of the state. He requested to take special care of senior citizens and those with disabilities while coming from far-off villages to the tehsil offices.

Disaster Management And Relief Assessment

The Chief Minister pointed out the significance of the task of revenue officials during natural calamities considering the geography of Uttarakhand. He urged the newly appointed Naib Tehsildars to conduct assessment of damage done to the affected families objectively and on time to help them get help and relief according to government norms in due course.

Zero Tolerance for Corruption

Dhami emphasized on the government’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption and told the officials to adhere to this throughout their tenure. He advised them not to succumb to any external influence, recommendations and inducements but to base their decisions only on laws, rules and facts. It was important for them to uphold the integrity of government service.

Governing Mantra: Simplification, Solution, Disposal And Satisfaction

Dhami advised the officials to adopt the governing philosophy of the state of Simplification, Solution, Disposal and Satisfaction. He emphasized that the process should be simplified for the citizens but at the same time people should be kept well-informed about their applications.

Government Jobs in Uttarakhand State: More Than 36,000 Job Appointments in Five Years

Regarding job appointment, Dhami said that more than 36,000 youths had bagged government jobs in Uttarakhand in the past five years. He also made a mention of the strict cheating ban in the state which was implemented to keep the examination system transparent.

Chief Secretary of the state Anand Bardhan also extended his congratulations to the appointed officers saying that working for the government means serving the citizens. He also advised them to focus on the citizens, especially those who do not have much access to any kind of administrative services.

The ceremony saw the presence of Revenue Secretary S. N. Pandey, Revenue Council Secretary and Commissioner Ranjana Rajguru and other government functionaries.