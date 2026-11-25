Police arrested Salman after he attempted to rape and confine a woman in Meerut. Police also seized a country-made pistol from him. Wanted over allegations of confining, pressuring, and attempting to rape a woman, he faces further legal action now.

The accused in the Meerut hotel case Salman was arrested following a police encounter on Wednesday, after allegedly attempting to escape and opening fire at the police team. He sustained injuries to his right leg and left hand during the incident. A video that surfaced after the encounter shows him crying and pleading with the police, saying, "Sir, galti ho gayi, maaf kar do, ab nahi hogi galti" (Sir, I made a mistake, please forgive me. I will not make this mistake again).

The 29-year-old had been on the run in connection with a case involving allegations of attempting to rape a Hindu woman inside a hotel, confining her and pressuring her to marry him. The incident had drawn attention after CCTV footage reportedly captured the woman escaping from the accused before he allegedly assaulted her on the road and forcibly took her away.

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What happened during the police encounter?

According to a police press release, the Lohia Nagar police arrested Salman on November 25 after an encounter near an under-construction underpass close to village Narheda in Meerut.

Police said a team had surrounded the accused when he allegedly opened fire at them with the intention of killing them. As the police closed in, Salman reportedly climbed onto a bridge in an attempt to escape.

However, he fell from the bridge and suffered injuries to his right leg and left hand. Police personnel subsequently caught him and took him to the PL Sharma District Hospital in Meerut for medical treatment.

A video recorded after the encounter shows police personnel carrying the injured accused on their shoulders. Salman can be heard repeatedly apologising and asking the officers to forgive him.

Weapon recovered from accused

The police said they recovered an illegal .315-bore country-made pistol from Salman's possession. One live cartridge and one empty cartridge were also seized.

According to the police press note, Salman is a resident of the Rohta area of Meerut. He is also allegedly involved in several criminal cases registered at police stations in Meerut and Ghaziabad.

The police have said that further legal proceedings are underway and that evidence is being collected as part of the investigation.

What is the Meerut hotel case?

Salman was wanted in a case registered at Sadar Bazar police station involving allegations of attempted rape and offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the allegations, Salman had confined a woman inside a hotel room and attempted to sexually assault her. He also allegedly pressured her to marry him.

The woman reportedly managed to escape from his custody. However, CCTV footage of the incident allegedly showed Salman chasing her, assaulting her on a road and forcibly taking her away.

The footage brought the incident to public attention and led to demands for action against the accused.

Following the incident, police launched a search for Salman. He remained absconding until Wednesday's encounter, which resulted in his arrest.

With his arrest, police are now expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the hotel incident in greater detail. Further action will follow as investigators collect evidence and complete the legal formalities.