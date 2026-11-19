During Chhath Puja celebrations in West Bengal, a three-year-old girl accidentally fell into the crowded Damodar River. An observant police officer, Sub-Inspector Akash Patra, bravely dove into the deep water to rescue the child. His heroic actions averted a tragic disaster and earned high praise from the West Bengal Police.

When a small girl stumbled through the crowd and fell into the water, what had started out as a happy Chhath Puja celebration along a river in West Bengal swiftly descended into chaos. An observant police officer on festival duty intervened before things might get deadly. Without hesitation, he dove into the river and risked the deep water to safely save the youngster.

“Well done, Akash!” West Bengal Police wrote on its X profile.

The message continued by describing the time and location of the incident during the celebration. A local family and their child had gathered along the riverbank to participate in the festivities, according to the police.

The incident happened on Monday of last week. In the vicinity of the Mejia police station in Raniganj, Bankura, Chhath Puja was being celebrated with great pomp. Girjapara resident Prince Kumar and his family were also participating in the joyous festivities.

“He had come to the Chhath Puja rituals at the Damodar River ghat with his three-year-old daughter, Prinsika Kumari.”

However, the festive atmosphere quickly turned chaotic as the riverbank grew increasingly crowded. Amid the rush of devotees, the child slipped away unnoticed and fell into the river.

“Just as the area was packed with people, a terrifying emergency suddenly struck. While everyone was busy with the rituals, a momentary lapse in vigilance led to little Prinsika suddenly falling into the water, out of everyone’s sight.”

An cop on festival duty was alerted to the disturbance at the ghat and acted right away.

Akash Patra, a sub-inspector at the Mejia police station, was on duty when he heard the cries and hurried to the site. Akash leaped into the water without hesitation. He dove far into the ocean without considering his own life. Little Prinsika was carried out uninjured by him.

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Two years ago, two Mumbai cops went viral on social media for showcasing immense bravery. They risked their own lives and jumped into the sea during high tide to save a woman from drowning.