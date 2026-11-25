A journalist was critically injured in a knife attack during his nephew’s haldi ceremony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The attackers allegedly demanded money for alcohol and fled despite police presence. The suspects remain at large.

In a shocking and horrifying incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a man was left critically injured after three unidentified youths allegedly attacked him with a knife during his nephew's wedding haldi ceremony on Tuesday morning, November 24.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), one of the three attackers was seen brandishing the knife, allegedly after attacking the victim and threatening other people present in the presence of police personnel at the spot before fleeing from the scene.

The man, who was identified as Kiran Arasud, sustained a severe head injury following the brutal attack and was rushed to a private hospital, where he reportedly received 10 stitches. He was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further treatment.

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Why Did Three Youths Attack Kiran Arasud?

Bhavsingpura area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chhawani Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, witnessed a horrific incident during what was supposed to be a joyous family celebration.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, three youths, who happened to be habitual offenders, barged into the house where the pre-wedding ceremony was underway and demanded money to buy alcohol. Kiran Arasud, whose nephew was getting married, along with his brother, tried to reason with the trio. Reportedly, after receiving INR 500 for alcohol, the trio became aggressive and attacked both brothers.

One of them allegedly attacked Kiran Arasud's elder brother with a stone before pulling out a sharp-edged weapon to assault Kiran, leaving him with a severe head injury, before the three accused fled the scene.

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Reportedly, despite the presence of two local police officers at the spot, the armed accused openly brandished the weapon and threatened attendees before escaping. Kiran Arasud, who is a journalist by profession, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to the ICU, where he remains in serious condition after receiving 10 stitches on his head.

Three accused are yet to be identified, and no formal case had reportedly been registered at the Chhawani Police Station at the time of reporting. The circumstances leading to the attack also remain unclear.

No Arrests in Over 24 Hours

Following the knife attack on journalist Kiran Arasud, three main accused, reportedly identified as Jaykant Bhalerao, Ritwik Avhad, and Aniket Patole, remained at large, as police had failed to make any arrests even more than 24 hours after the incident.

According to reports, they have yet to be arrested, even as local police teams search for them and Kiran Arsud remains under hospital care. According to family members of Kiran, the accused continue to issue threats in the presence of police personnel, and officers allegedly delayed registering a formal complaint or taking immediate action against them.

There has been growing demand from media circles to invoke the Maharashtra Journalist Protection Act in the case, given that the victim is a working journalist who was attacked while hosting a family event.

Reportedly, local journalists and political voices, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, have questioned the police response and demanded immediate arrests as protests grow over the assault on a scribe inside his home.

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