A police officer saved three-year-old girl from drowning during Chhath Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s Bankura district.

A police officer saved three-year-old girl from drowning during Chhath Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s Bankura district. Sub-Inspector Akash Patra jumped into the Damodar River without hesitation after the toddler accidentally slipped into the water, pulling her out safely.

West Bengal Police praised the officer for his courageous act in a post on X. The department began its account with a heartfelt message: “Well done, Akash!”

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According to the police, the incident took place last Monday in the Mejia police station area of Bankura district, where devotees had gathered along the Damodar River to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Among those present was Prince Kumar, a resident of Girjapara, who had arrived at the riverbank with his family and three-year-old daughter, Prinsika Kumari.

As devotees remained engrossed in the religious rituals, the little girl accidentally slipped into the river and disappeared from everyone's sight.

“While everyone was busy with the rituals, a momentary lapse in vigilance led to little Prinsika suddenly falling into the water, out of everyone’s sight,” the police account read.

Panic gripped the gathering as the family and other devotees realised that the toddler had fallen into the river. Hearing the desperate screams, Sub-Inspector Akash Patra, who was deployed at the ghat, immediately rushed towards the water.

The officer jumped straight into the river, risking his own life to save the child.

“Without wasting a moment, Akash jumped into the river. Without a thought for his own life, he went deep into the water,” the post said.

Patra eventually located the toddler and managed to pull her out of the river safely.

Concluding its post, the police department paid tribute to the officer's life-saving intervention, saying: “He rescued little Prinsika unharmed.”