Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against fugitive businessman and former IPL chief Lalit Modi's brother Samir Modi in an alleged rape case that was first reported by one of his employees. The chargesheet has been submitted before the Saket District Court, and the Delhi High Court has also been informed about its filing. Over the last few months, this case has moved from an FIR to an arrest, bail, legal challenges, and now a formal chargesheet.

The matter has become a significant legal development involving a well-known business family, and the courts are now examining several petitions linked to the case.

How the case began

The case began when an FIR was lodged on September 10 at the New Friends Colony Police Station in southeast Delhi. According to sources, the complaint was filed by one of Samir Modi’s employees. She alleged that Modi had repeatedly raped her after making false promises of promotion and better job opportunities.

The FIR also states that the alleged assaults happened at Modi’s home, his office, and hotels. Police say the complainant shared detailed statements describing these incidents.

At the time the FIR was registered, Modi was out of India, which led the Delhi Police to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) to stop him from leaving or entering the country unnoticed.

Detained at the airport and arrested

When Samir Modi returned to India from London on September 18, he was detained at the airport because of the LOC. He was then handed over to the police and formally arrested.

A week later, on September 25, a Saket court granted him bail on a bond of Rs 5 lakh and a surety of the same amount. Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb approved the bail after reviewing the documents and arguments presented by both sides.

Allegations in the FIR

The FIR lists offences relating to rape and criminal intimidation. The complainant alleges that Modi misused his position as her senior in the organisation. She claims he made promises of career growth, used these to influence her, and then sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Police sources said the investigation included statements from the complainant, digital evidence, and other supporting material.

Chargesheet filed in November

On November 11, the Delhi Police told Justice Sanjeev Narula of the Delhi High Court that the chargesheet had been filed before the Saket District Court. This came during a hearing on Modi’s application seeking modification of an earlier court order.

Interestingly, Samir Modi had been hoping that the chargesheet would not be filed yet. His lawyers said the police had ignored key documents he provided that, according to him, show that the relationship was consensual.

Why the chargesheet was filed before examining his documents

The police explained that they were working under a strict legal deadline. Under Section 193(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the chargesheet had to be filed within 60 days.

The police told the court that Modi’s documents were submitted very late in the evening on 7 November 2025, leaving almost no time for the Investigating Officer (IO) to analyse them before the 60-day deadline expired.

The Standing Counsel for Delhi Police, Sanjay Lao, told the court that if the IO had examined those documents at that point, the chargesheet would have been delayed, which is not allowed under the law. Therefore, they filed it without reviewing those documents.

However, the police also stated that they will examine those documents and may file a supplementary chargesheet after getting permission from the trial court.

What Samir Modi's lawyers argued

Senior advocate Vikram Sharma and advocate Siddharth Yadav, appearing for Samir Modi, told the court that the documents were submitted in response to a notice served on them only in the evening of 7 November. They argued that the police should have taken some time to consider the documents, as these were important for Modi’s defence.

His legal team maintains that the relationship between Modi and the complainant was consensual and that there is evidence to support this claim. They also say the police have not properly considered this evidence.

Petitions before the Delhi High Court

There are two main petitions currently before the Delhi High Court:

Modi’s plea to quash the FIR

The complainant’s plea against the bail granted to Modi

On November 6, the High Court issued notice to the state on Modi’s request to quash the FIR. His lawyer, Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, argued that the investigation was ongoing and that the complainant’s allegations were not accurate. He said the evidence would show the relationship was consensual.

The state's counsel said the IO would examine the documents presented by Modi.

Earlier, on 15 October, the High Court had also issued notice on a plea filed by the complainant challenging Samir Modi’s bail. She argued that the trial court should not have granted bail given the seriousness of the allegations.

Who is Samir Modi?

Samir Modi was born on 15 December 1969. He is a well-known businessman and the youngest child of KK Modi and Bina Modi. He is an Executive Director at Modi Enterprises, a group founded in 1933 by his grandfather Gujarmal Modi. He also serves as:

Executive Director of Godfrey Phillips India

Director at Indofil Industries Ltd

He has been part of launching several business projects, including:

Modicare

Colorbar Cosmetics

Twenty Four Seven convenience stores

Samir Modi is the younger brother of Lalit Modi, the well-known cricket administrator who created the Indian Premier League (IPL). His sister Charu Modi is vice-president and CEO of the Modi Academic International Institute.

With the filing of the chargesheet, the case now moves into the next legal stage. The trial court will examine the chargesheet, and the IO will review the documents submitted by Modi. If required, a supplementary chargesheet will also be filed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear both the plea to quash the FIR and the complainant’s plea against the bail. The outcome of these hearings will decide how the case progresses.

For now, the matter remains active both in the investigation stage and in the courts.

(With ANI inputs)