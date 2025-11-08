A 40-year-old married woman from Himachal died 5 days after being attacked by a 14-year-old who tried to rape her while she was cutting grass in a field. The man assaulted her with a stick and a sickle when she resisted.

A 40-year-old married woman from a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has died five days after being attacked by a 14-year-old boy who allegedly tried to rape her. The incident took place on November 3 when the woman was cutting grass in a nearby field. Police said the boy, a class 9 student, suddenly approached her and tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he attacked her brutally with a stick and a sickle, leaving her seriously injured.

Found bleeding in the field

After the attack, villagers found the woman lying in the field, bleeding heavily. They immediately informed the police, who took her to Hamirpur Medical College. Doctors there referred her to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh, for advanced treatment, according to a report by news agency Press Trust of India.

Despite efforts by doctors, she died five days later from her injuries.

Police investigation and arrest

Police said they found pieces of a broken pen and a scale at the crime scene. These items were collected as evidence. During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime, the PTI report added.

Officers said the evidence clearly suggests that the man committed the act with the intention of sexual assault. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police also confirmed that the accused has been apprehended and is under custody.

The incident has deeply shaken the local community. Villagers have demanded strict action and quick justice. Police officials said they are ensuring a fast and fair investigation.

The case has once again raised concerns over women’s safety in rural areas and the need for stronger measures to prevent such crimes.

(With agency inputs)