A 15-year-old girl in UP accused a madrassa maulana of rape, but a medical report found no evidence of assault. The girl later retracted her statement. Police said Maulana Irfan Ul Qadri remains absconding, while his wife is detained.

A teenage girl's claim that she was raped by a maulana at a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh's Kotwali area has been found untrue after medical examination, police said on Sunday. The case came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint against Maulana Irfan Ul Qadri, who runs the Rizviya Gulshan Fatima madrassa in the old city area.

Cops say the madrassa maulana is still on the run

According to Circle Officer Neha Tripathi, the complaint was filed on November 4, alleging that Qadri, who was running the madrassa illegally, had raped the 15-year-old student, reports news agency Press Trust of India. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against him. However, the accused has been absconding since, while his wife has been detained for questioning.

Medical report finds no proof of rape

Police officials said the girl’s medical examination at the district hospital on Saturday did not confirm rape. When questioned the next day, the girl also withdrew her earlier statement, admitting that the allegations were not true. Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Alok Singh said that even though the medical report did not confirm sexual assault, a detailed investigation is ongoing.

"We are also probing why the girl and her family made such an allegation in the first place," he said.

Police have intensified efforts to trace the absconding maulana and are examining the status of the madrassa, which was reportedly operating without authorisation.