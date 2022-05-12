Who is Rajiv Kumar, India's new Chief Election Commissioner?

Rajiv Kumar has been named as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from May 15, as per the government notification issued on Thursday. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the new Chief Election Commission. Kumar will take up the office on May 15, replacing Sushil Chandra. The President of India issued an official notification to that effect.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice read, "President is pleased to name Shri Rajiv Kumar, the most senior Election Commissioner, as Chief Election Commissioner of the Indian Election Commission. Following Shri Sushil Chandra's demission of the post of Chief Election Commissioner on May 14, 2022, Shri Rajiv Kumar will take over as Chief Election Commissioner with effect from May 15, 2022."

Also read: If polls are cancelled as it weakens EC's role, says Kejriwal as Delhi MCD poll dates deferred

About Rajiv Kumar's profile

Following the official website of the ECI, On September 1, 2020, Kumar became the Election Commissioner. Kumar is a Bihar/Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Services (IAS) official who has worked in several government departments for over 36 years. In February 2020, he superannuated from the IAS.

Also read: Tamil Nadu urban local body elections: When EC fact-checked state BJP chief

Kumar has previously served on the Central Boards of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI, and NABARD, and in central and state cadres in the Social Sector, Environment & Forests, Human Resources, Finance, and Banking sectors, following his profile on the Election Commission of India website.

Also read: Uttarakhand Elections 2022: ‘Will win with over 60 out of 70 seats’

