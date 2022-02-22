Tamil Nadu urban local body elections: When EC fact-checked state BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai was fact-checked by the Election Commission on Monday when he cast aspersions on the voting for the 2022 urban local body elections.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai had posted tagging the Election Commission of India: "With the DMK govt claiming, the just concluded local body polls went without a hitch, this video compilation will show the extent of malpractices and abuse of power that TN has seen on the day of voting! Hoping that the Election Commission of India will not close its eyes on the counting day (22nd February)"

Along with the post, the BJP state chief also shared video clips of alleged malpractices being undertaken on voting day at Tiruvarur, Chennai and Pudukottai.

In response, ECI spokesperson took to Twitter to share that "ECI does not have the mandate to conduct rural and urban local bodies elections. These are conducted by separate authorities i.e. State Election Commissions under Article 243K and 243 ZA of the Constitution of India. You may contact the concerned authority for your query/complaint."

As per Article 324 of the constitution, the superintendence, direction and control of the elections to the Parliament, state legislatures, the offices of the President and Vice President is vested in the Election Commission of India.

Elections to local bodies do not come under the purview of the Election Commission of India.

