    If polls are cancelled as it weakens EC's role, says Kejriwal as Delhi MCD poll dates deferred

    In response to the postponement, the AAP head stated that if the Centre continues to insist on cancelling MCD polls, the Election Commission of India would be weakened.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voiced dissatisfaction with the postponing of municipal corporation elections in the national capital on Friday, claiming that it damages the democratic system. The chief minister also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let the elections occur.

    Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava stated that the Centre had postponed polling dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election because the central government raised a few problems that the Election Commission has still to investigate legally. He also stated that the Centre intended to submit legislation to combine Delhi's three municipal corporations during the budget session of Parliament.

    In response to the postponement, the AAP head stated that if the Centre continues to insist on cancelling MCD polls, the Election Commission of India would be weakened. "The date for MCD elections was supposed to be announced at 5 p.m. on March 9, but an hour ago, the Centre wrote to the State EC requesting that all three municipal bodies be combined into one and that the elections be postponed. The European Commission decided to do so... It is not acceptable to suspend elections since it diminishes the EC's position," in a news conference, Kejriwal stated.

    Furthermore, the chief minister stated that the primary reason for the letter to the Election Commission was to "postpone votes." "The primary goal was not the merger of all three MCDs. They would have done it in the previous seven years if they wanted it. The goal was to postpone the elections... I appeal to the Prime Minister that forcing the EC to cancel elections weakens it and the country with folded hands. We must defend the country," he added.

