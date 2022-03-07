Uttarakhand Elections 2022: ‘Will win with over 60 out of 70 seats’

Uttarakhand had gone to the polls last month on February 14. The exit poll predictions for the state’s 70 constituencies indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may come out as the single-largest party, but will not be able to cross the halfway mark of 36. This has been predicted as a hung assembly situation in the state, wherein both the parties – BJP and Congress may try hard to woo the independent candidates.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reacted to the exit poll predictions, saying that the people of the state have faith in the party. Dhami, who was made the Chief Minister merely eight months ago, has claimed a clean sweep of his party in Uttarakhand. Speaking to a local media channel, Dhami said, “Most of the exit polls have shown BJP forming the government. But BJP will form the government with more than 60 seats.”

Even though the majority of the exit polls have predicted BJP as the single-largest party, its predicted seats are lower than what the party has bagged (57 out of 70) in the 2017 elections. Despite an indicative drop in the seat share, CM Dhami said, “The exit polls are predicted lesser seats last time as well. Yet, we came to power with 57 seats. Now when the results will be announced on Thursday, it will be over 60.”

A total of 632 candidates had contested in the state assembly elections that were held on February 14. The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.37 per cent. Haridwar recorded the maximum turnout of 74.77 per cent followed by Udham Singh Nagar (72.27%) and Uttarkashi (68.48%). The lowest turnout was from Almora (53.71%).

Congress also claims majority: While CM Dhami has claimed a sweeping win, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh has also made similar claims. Singh, while speaking to the local media, said that Congress will come back to power by registering a win with majority seats