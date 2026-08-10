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It was true love

Padmini said it's wrong to judge two friends for travelling in a car together. She then spoke about why Vijay and Trisha never married. 'It's true, Vijay and Trisha were in love during the making of the 2004 film *Ghilli*. The reason they couldn't be together was Vijay's father, S.A. Chandrasekhar. He did not approve of the relationship. That's why they went their separate ways,' Padmini revealed.