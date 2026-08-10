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Vijay-Trisha Love Story: Why Didn't They Marry? Senior Actress Reveals Who Stopped Them
Senior actress Kutty Padmini has finally spilled the beans. She revealed that Vijay and Trisha were in love during the 'Ghilli' days, but his father's disapproval ended things.
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The Vijay-Trisha relationship
For months, everyone has been talking about Thalapathy Joseph Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. After Vijay's political entry, their old connection is back in the news. Just before this, rumours about Vijay's divorce from his wife Sangeetha were also flying around, with many wrongly pointing fingers at Trisha.
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Why didn't they get married?
So, was the friendship between Trisha Krishnan and Vijay real? Did they break up, or was it something else? Senior actress Kutty Padmini, who is very close to Trisha and sees her as a daughter, has finally revealed the truth. In a media interview, she shared what actually happened.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Trisha is like my daughter
Kutty Padmini confirmed that Vijay and Trisha's friendship was real. She said, 'Trisha is like a daughter to me. It's very sad that people are making baseless allegations against her character. They are saying Trisha's friendship with Vijay caused a storm in his life. This is far from the truth.'
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The storm in Vijay's marriage
Padmini clarified that the issues between Vijay and Sangeetha are not new. 'They have had differences for many years. A husband and wife can have a thousand issues. But it's completely wrong to make one woman the scapegoat for everything. Everyone should remember that it takes two to clap,' Padmini stated.
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It was true love
Padmini said it's wrong to judge two friends for travelling in a car together. She then spoke about why Vijay and Trisha never married. 'It's true, Vijay and Trisha were in love during the making of the 2004 film *Ghilli*. The reason they couldn't be together was Vijay's father, S.A. Chandrasekhar. He did not approve of the relationship. That's why they went their separate ways,' Padmini revealed.
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No connection
After that, the two didn't meet for many years and only acted together again after a long gap. Padmini insists this has no connection to the rift in Vijay's marriage. 'So, saying Trisha is the cause of Vijay's family problems is a complete lie,' she said. She added that Vijay, despite his fame, lives a simple, straightforward life and it's wrong to tarnish his name without reason.
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