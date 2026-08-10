Film producer Archana Kalpathi has been appointed as a member of the seven-member committee formed by Tamil Nadu's HR&CE Department. The panel will be responsible for selecting eligible candidates for appointment as non-hereditary temple trustees.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10 (ANI): Film producer Archana Kalpathi has been appointed as a member of the committee constituted by the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department to select eligible candidates for appointment as non-hereditary trustees of temples.

The committee has been formed to shortlist the eligible applicants and prepare a panel of names for the appointment of non-hereditary trustees with an annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh, as per the government order.

Committee Composition

According to a government order, the seven-member panel will be headed by Thavathiru Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal of Bommapuram Adheenam, Mayilam. Dr K Ramnathan, a retired District and Sessions Judge, has been appointed as the vice-chairperson. Archana Kalpathi Aghoram is among the five members of the committee. The other members are retired IAS officer PR Sampath, Ma Sumathi alias Sumathisri and Tha Velmurugan. The HR&CE Commissioner will serve as the ex-officio member and secretary of the committee.

About Archana Kalpathi

Archana Kalpathi has produced several films, including CM Vijay's hit movies like Bigil and GOAT. She is also the CEO of AGS Cinemas.

'Bigil' was directed by Atlee and starred Vijay in the double role. The film also starred Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Yogi Babu, I. M. Vijayan, Arjan Bajwa, Indhuja Ravichandran, Reba Monica John, Amritha Aiyer, and Varsha Bollamma in prominent roles. It was released in 2019.

As for GOAT, the movie was directed by Venkat Prabhu and starred alongside Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, Laila and Meenakshi. It was released in 2024. (ANI)