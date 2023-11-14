Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    While Kerala awaits Aluva rape and murder sentencing, justice eludes another 6-year-old in Idukki

    Justice has been delayed in the Vandiperiyar rape and murder incident for two years. Meanwhile, the Ernakulam POCSO court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the Aluva rape and murder case today.

    Idukki: When the Ernakulam POCSO court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the Aluva rape and murder case today, justice has been delayed in the Vandiperiyar incident where a six-year-old girl was raped, killed, and strangled in Idukki. Even after two years, the punishment has not been handed down. The case is currently being heard by Justice V. Manju at the Kattappana fast-track special court.

    The incident took place on June 30, 2021. A six-year-old girl was raped, killed, and strangled to death in Vandiperiyar, Idukki. The accused was identified as Arjun. The child has been sexually abused since the age of three. 

     Also read: Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced today

    The accused earlier told the police that he had not seen the girl on the day of the murder. However, the eyewitnesses stated that the girl was playing with him that afternoon. The accused and three of his friends went to the nearby barber shop and Arjun disappeared after some time. He sexually abused the child while her parents were away at work. He gave her sweets, took her to the room, and tried to abuse her. In the meantime, she fell unconscious. He thought she died and hanged her with a shawl

    The accused was arrested on July 4, 2021. The charge sheet was filed on September 21, 2021. Around 48 witnesses in the case were examined and more than 69 documents and 16 items were submitted to the court as evidence. The trial of the case began in the Kattappana fast-track court on May, 2023. The court heard the case on Monday and directed the defendant to produce a girl's birth certificate before November 22.

    The girl's father had approached the court, demanding that sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Harassment Act be imposed against the accused. The court did not approve the claim that both individuals are in the SC/ST category. In the ongoing trial, the new judge has also been charged, raising concerns about the parents. The father of the girl expressed distress, stating that there was suspicion in the investigation. The girl's father mentioned that attempts were made to make it look like the girl died with a shawl tied around her neck. However, maximum efforts have been made by the prosecution to reveal the truth. Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Maheshwaran asserted that everything so far has been favorable. Nevertheless, the maximum effort has been made to portray the girl's death as accidental. This month, the court is expected to make final decisions.

