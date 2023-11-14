Kerala News LIVE:  Aluva rape and murder case: Parents seek maximum punishment for accused

9:58 AM: Cyclonic circulation formed over Bay of Bengal

The low pressure formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The heavy rain is likely to continue isolated places in the state. A yellow alert continues today in Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts



9:29 AM: Youth stabbed to death; one held

Joshi Mathew (36), a native of Arangam Vattakkayam, was killed. His friend, Jayesh, a native of Alakkode, is in custody. A verbal dispute during drinking led to the murder.

9:14 AM: Wild elephant attacks man in Nilambur

A man was attacked by a wild elephant in the Mampad forest in Nilambur. The victim, Rajan, was attacked. The attack occurred around 3:30 p.m. Rajan was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College for treatment.

8:44 AM: Student brutally beaten up by seniors in Chathamangalam Arts College

A first-year fashion design student, Mohammad Rishan, was subjected to a brutal beating during a raging incident at Chathamangalam MES Arts and Science College. As a result of the assault, Rishan sustained injuries that led to his admission to Kozhikode Medical College.

8.30 AM: Kerala likely to receive moderate rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a new low pressure will form in the southeast Bay of Bengal today. The cyclonic circulation will intensify into a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal today but will take about two days to become an extremely low pressure. According to the latest forecast given by the Meteorological Department, an extreme low pressure will form in the Central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, November 16. After that, there is a chance of heavy rain. However, today yellow alert has been announced in 3 districts in the state. Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts are expected to experience more rain today.

8.24 am: Aluva rape and murder case: Family demands death penalty for the accused Ashfaq Alam

The parents of the five-year-old girl told Asianet News that Asfaq Alam should be given the death penalty. Both of them said that he is a monster in human form and that no other child should suffer such a fate. The boy's father said the accused should be given the death penalty and wanted nothing less. He who killed their child also has no right to live. If he comes out he will repeat the same.

8.16 AM: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced today

The Ernakulam POCSO court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in n the case pertaining to the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a five-year-old child in Aluva today. The prosecution had requested that Ashfaq Alam, 28, be given the death penalty and that the case be regarded as one of the rarest of the rare.