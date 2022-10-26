Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘When will hijab-wearing girl become AIMIM chief?’: BJP takes dig at Owaisi on 'hijab-wearing PM' remark

    Asaduddin Owaisi had said earlier that he wishes to see a hijab-wearing woman as the Prime Minister of India, slamming the ruling BJP. Here's how the BJP reacted.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    The BJP on Wednesday took a jibe at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over his remark that he wishes to see a hijab-wearing woman as the Prime Minister of India.

    Shehzad Poonawalla of the BJP posted a video of Owaisi taking a dig at the BJP after Rishi Sunak was elected prime minister of the United Kingdom. The AIMIM said that he hoped a woman who wears a hijab would someday hold the position of Prime Minister of the nation.

    According to Owaisi, the BJP seeks to end secularism and ensure equal opportunities for all citizens. After campaigning in Bijapur for the forthcoming municipal corporation elections, he was addressing to the media in Karnataka.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt seeks NIA probe into Coimbatore car explosion case

    Shehzad Poonawalla took dig at Owaisi and said, "Owaisi ji hopes that a hijab-wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a hijab-wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?"

    Additonally, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Charity begins at home", advising Owaisi to step down and give Hyderabad LS to Syeda Falak.

    Also read: Kerala govt to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to over 5000 endosulfan victims

    The AIMIM is contesting in four wards in the upcoming Bijapur Municipal Corporation election which will be held on October 28. The party chief held door to door elections on Tuesday and also held a roadshow as part of the election campaign.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 5:03 PM IST
