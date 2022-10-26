Tamil Nadu govt asks Centre to task NIA in Coimbatore car explosion case; check details

Considering the possibilities of links transcending the borders of the state and the likelihood of international connections during investigation of a case of such a nature, it was decided to recommend to the Centre to entrust the case to the NIA, an official release said quoting Stalin's directives.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said that the union government would be recommended to task the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the Coimbatore explosion case.

In a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat, the present status of investigation related to this case was taken up.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked in the Coimbatore car explosion case that killed a man close to a temple and led to seizure of explosives from the premises of the deceased.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state police arrested as many as five people in connection with the car explosion incident in the city. On Saturday, CCTV footage showed some men carrying a gunny bag from the house of Jemisha Mubeen, who was killed in the explosion.



Police officials said that three of those arrested knowingly helped Mubeen, who died in the explosion. They allegedly knew very well about the goods they were transporting from his house to the car and that the cylinders and nails were meant for carrying out explosions.

According to reports, one of those arrested had allegedly given a car worth Rs 25,000 to be used for this operation but could not collect any money. Another person, identified as Azhar, had allegedly helped in organising these people to help Mubeen.