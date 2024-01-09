'#WhatWillHappen, #LifeIsBeautiful': Suchana Seth's eerie hashtags on only Insta post of son sparks outrage

Bengaluru start-up CEO Suchana Seth was arrested in Karnataka for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in Goa and attempting to flee with his body in a bag.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the recent arrest of Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, in connection with the alleged murder of her four-year-old son, has left the nation in shock. As details surrounding the case continue to emerge, one particular Instagram post by Seth has captured the attention of the public, intensifying the sense of disbelief and outrage across India.

The chilling revelation comes from Suchana Seth's Instagram account, where she had shared a poignant image of her son approximately three months ago. The post, which is the only one featuring her son, was posted with hashtags like #whatwillhappen, #wish, #findinglosing, #lifeisbeautiful, #lightinwater, #fish, #holiday, and #magicofchildhood, that has taken on a haunting significance in the wake of the alleged crime.

The caption accompanying the post, now hauntingly foreboding, begins to unravel the eerie nature of the situation. It raises questions about what was truly happening in Suchana Seth's life and the dark reality that may have been concealed behind the seemingly idyllic social media facade.

Chilling details of the case so far

Suchana Seth checked into the Hotel Sol Banyan Grande in Candolim, Goa, with her son on a Saturday and left on a Monday morning. The alarm was raised when the cleaning staff discovered bloodstains in the apartment after she had departed. The hotel management promptly notified the Goa police, triggering a swift investigation.

North Goa SP Nidhi Valsan revealed that CCTV footage showed Seth leaving the hotel alone, raising suspicions among the authorities. The police later contacted the cab driver she had hired, questioning Seth about her son's whereabouts. Claiming that her son was at a friend's house in Goa's Fatorda, Seth provided a false address. This deception led the police to divert the cab to the nearest police station in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

Following this diversion, police officers at the Aimangala police station made a shocking discovery inside the bag Seth was carrying – the lifeless body of her four-year-old son. Suchana Seth was subsequently arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga district as she attempted to flee.

While the exact motive behind this heinous act is yet to be established, preliminary investigations have unveiled an "estranged relationship" with her husband as one of the potential reasons. The accused's husband, Venkat Raman, who works as an AI developer, is en route to Chitradurga.

Suchana Seth, the founder of The Mindful AI Lab, has been a prominent figure in the field of artificial intelligence. Recognized as one of the top "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021," she has contributed significantly to the ethics and governance of AI and responsible machine learning. Her LinkedIn profile highlights her dedication to closing the gender gap in data science and leading workshops with organizations like Women Who Code.

Public outcry

As the news of Suchana Seth's arrest spread like wildfire, so did the collective gasp of horror from a nation grappling with the loss of innocence. The Instagram post has also become a focal point for public outrage, sparking a profound discussion on the facade of social media and the hidden struggles individuals may face. Netizens across the country expressed their shock and disbelief, with many pointing fingers at the haunting hashtags, leading to introspection about the potential warning signs embedded in the post.

"How could a mother do that? A mother?? Seriously?" noted on user on her Instagram post. Another added, "If you're unsure about caring for children, please reconsider becoming parents."

A third outraged user said, "Bro wtf she killed her son and stuffed his body in a bag?"

A fourth noted, "People who dream big often end this way.... Divorce, frustration, murder, loneliness."

Meanwhile, a massive outburst ensued even on X, formerly Twitter, with most netizens expressing disbelief and shock. Here's a look at some of the reactions: