A harmless prank in a friends' WhatsApp group spiralled into a deadly midnight confrontation, leaving a 32-year-old man dead and his friend critically injured after they were allegedly attacked with knives.

A harmless prank in a friends' WhatsApp group spiralled into a deadly midnight confrontation, leaving a 32-year-old man dead and his friend critically injured after they were allegedly attacked with knives. The Daresi police have arrested five men - Rahul 'Golu', Prince 'Lalla', Mani, Khocha and Gaurav - in connection with the murder of Honey 'Kallu', a hosiery worker from Jaswant Nagar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-I) Sameer Verma said the dispute began on Thursday in a long-standing WhatsApp group called "Brothers", which Honey shared with the five men now accused in the case.

"On Thursday, the friends posted a picture of Honey and captioned it as RIP, as a joke," Verma said.

The prank reportedly angered Honey, triggering an argument first in the WhatsApp group and later over phone calls. Although their friends initially intervened and brokered a compromise, tensions soon flared up again.

"Offended, Honey argumed with them at first in that WhatsApp group and then over phone calls. The other friends brokered a compromise between them."

By late evening, another heated exchange reportedly broke out between Honey and the friends who had shared the RIP post. Police said the accused subsequently challenged him to meet them around 12.30 am.

"Honey accompanied by his friend Pawan Kumar left the house on his motorcycle to meet the group," the officer said. "When Honey and Pawan reached Bindra Colony, the accused were already waiting for them with knives in their hands."

The five men allegedly launched a knife attack on Honey and Pawan, leaving both critically injured. The attackers fled when residents of the neighbourhood rushed out of their homes after hearing the commotion.

The injured men were taken to a private hospital, where Honey succumbed to his injuries. Pawan continues to remain in critical condition.

"Pawan's condition remains critical," the officer confirmed.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Daresi, said an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Honey's mother, Santosh Rani. Police subsequently arrested all five accused, who are employed at different establishments.

"During preliminary questioning, the suspects admitted that they were just joking with Honey by posting that picture in the group and had no bad intentions, However, the later arguments and exchanged abuses worsened the matter. Thereafter, they decided to stab him to death," the SHO said.

The Daresi police have booked the five accused under Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly with common object) and 191(3) (armed rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).