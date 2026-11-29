INDIA bloc leaders are meeting DMK's MK Stalin to gather support against the Centre's proposed delimitation bill, which opposition parties claim is a move to benefit the BJP and poses a significant threat to the country's democratic framework.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday termed the Centre's proposed delimitation bill as"BJP Jitau Bill", alleging that the exercise to redraw electoral constituencies would be structured to benefit the BJP, as senior INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai to meet DMK chief MK Stalin and seek his support against the proposed legislation.

Reacting to the visit of INDIA bloc leaders to meet Stalin, speaking to ANI, Singh said an attempt at dialogue should be made, but the decision to support or oppose the bill rested with the DMK leadership. "An attempt at dialogue should certainly be made. Whether or not they choose to listen is entirely up to Stalin and his party. If they support this bill, they will by no means be remembered as brave or noble figures. The reason is quite clear: this bill is a betrayal of the nation—a bill designed solely to ensure a victory for the BJP... When electoral constituencies are redefined—and their boundaries redrawn, they will be structured in a way that benefits the BJP. And as a result, defeating the BJP will become an extremely difficult task," Singh said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Opposition had no alternative but to oppose the proposed delimitation bill, alleging that its passage could pose a threat to the country's democratic framework. "What else can we do to stop the country from heading towards destruction and save it? We are the Opposition party, and there is no alternative for us. We may not be in power, but it is necessary to oppose this Bill to prevent the country's future from moving in a dangerous direction. The Congress party understands this. That is why it is asking all MPs to come together and try to stop this Bill. Otherwise, our democracy will be destroyed. We are moving towards a situation of 'One Party, One Nation, One Election'," Chowdhury said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha also raised questions over the proposed delimitation exercise, particularly the use of the 2011 Census as the basis for determining representation and the proposed freeze on the exercise for 25 years. "If the BJP’s reasoning were sound, they wouldn’t be voting in favour of this. Take the example of SC/ST reservation—according to the Constitution, it should be proportional to the population. Yet, you are using 2011 as the base year, even though fresh, updated data will be available in just three months. And you are freezing this for 25 years—that is a total span of 41 years... Why are you conducting a caste-based census? It raises significant questions and paves the way for better representation—yet you are blocking that path. And thirdly—how many times are you going to bring up the issue of reservation for women? It has already been enacted into law... Just admit that you want to engage in 'gerrymandering'—you want to carve out 300 constituencies where you can never be defeated... You have a three-member committee—the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two other members—of which two are, in effect, your (BJP's) own handpicked people," Jha said.

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi also criticised the proposed bill, claiming that it could undermine the country's constitutional framework and lacked a vision for ensuring social justice. "Akhilesh Yadav was the first to voice opposition to this bill, warning the nation that it threatens to shake the very foundations of our democracy... Through this, the remaining constitutional fabric of our nation will be torn apart. The bill contains no vision for establishing a system based on social justice; instead, it serves only to divide society. Yet, the same old political operators are back with a new trap—this time under the guise of 'delimitation'—all to ensure they maintain a firm grip on power. This is the same strategy they previously employed using EVMs and the Election Commission—a fact that has become clear to the entire world," Nadvi said.

The INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet Stalin after Rahul Gandhi urged the DMK chief to join hands with the Opposition alliance in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties must "defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution. The meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.