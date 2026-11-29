INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are meeting MK Stalin in Chennai to secure DMK's support against the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, which seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 in the upcoming Parliamentary session.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin held consultations with key party functionaries at Kurinji Illam, the residence of Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Greenways Road in Chennai, ahead of the meeting with senior INDIA bloc leaders over the proposed Delimitation exercise. The meeting comes as Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to meet Stalin to seek the DMK's support in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. INDIA Bloc leaders head to meet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister & DMK President Shri @mkstalin. 📍Tamil Nadu https://t.co/4lrhe6EV27 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2026

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place near Stalin's residence in Teynampet ahead of the delegation's expected arrival. Advocate Saranya Natrajan, a DMK Party functionary, also gathered outside the residence holding placards reading "Go Back Congress".

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi urged Stalin and the DMK to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the proposed delimitation exercise, saying the parties must defeat the legislation together in the national interest and to protect the Constitution. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills."

He further alleged that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to suit their political interests. "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he added.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's post, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. He asserted that his party "would not compromise on this" path, adding that the DMK had always prioritised the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people while taking decisions.

The proposed meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)