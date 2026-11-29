A wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut took an unexpected turn after the bride's family allegedly called off the marriage over the groom's family's demand for a Mahindra Thar as dowry.

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut took an unexpected turn after the bride's family allegedly called off the marriage over the groom's family's demand for a Mahindra Thar as dowry. The bride's father handed the groom's family a toy Thar, saying that they valued a car more than a human relationship.

The incident took place on Saturday in Gyanpur village, under the Bhawwanpur police station limits. A video capturing the confrontation has surfaced on social media, showing the bride's father handing a toy SUV to the groom's father before publicly announcing that the wedding had been cancelled.

In the nearly 90-second video, the bride's father is heard taking a sharp dig at the groom's family over their alleged dowry demand.

“Here, take this. Hold it in your hands. You did not need a human being; you needed a car. We have given you a Thar. Drive it. You stay happily at your home, and we will stay at ours.”

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He further identifies the groom's family as residents of Gyanpur and claims they had been waiting since morning for the demanded vehicle. Pointing out that it was already 10 pm, he sarcastically announces that the Thar they had been demanding had finally been delivered.

Groom's family allegedly demands Thar after bride's father sells land

According to reports, the marriage had been arranged around five months ago between the son of Shamsher, a resident of Gyanpur, and the daughter of Babbar, who belongs to Saulana village under the Partapur police station limits in Meerut.

During the engagement ceremony, the bride's family had reportedly given the groom's family Rs 1 lakh along with other customary gifts.

However, the situation allegedly took a turn after Babbar sold a piece of land around a month ago. The groom's family reportedly learnt about the property sale and subsequently demanded a Mahindra Thar from the bride's father.

Despite repeated attempts by Babbar to persuade them to reconsider the demand, the groom's family allegedly refused to back down.

Bride's father hands over toy Thar, calls off wedding

With the groom's family reportedly unwilling to withdraw its demand, Babbar invited the groom's family to his house on Saturday for the Lalkhat ceremony, a traditional occasion during which the wedding date is finalised.

However, instead of proceeding with the wedding formalities, the bride's father made the groom's family wait from morning until around 10 pm. He then presented them with a plastic toy Thar, taking a sarcastic swipe at their alleged obsession with the vehicle.

He subsequently announced the cancellation of the wedding and called off the engagement, returning the engagement gifts.