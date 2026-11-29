A Dalit wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district allegedly turned violent after a group of around 25 men attacked the baraatis with rods and dragged the groom off his horse over songs dedicated to BR Ambedkar being played on a DJ.

A Dalit wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district allegedly turned violent after a group of around 25 men attacked the baraatis with rods and dragged the groom off his horse over songs dedicated to BR Ambedkar being played on a DJ. The attackers allegedly hurled casteist slurs at the wedding party and thrashed several guests, leaving some with minor injuries.

The incident took place on the night of November 26 in Nagla Veerbhan village, which falls under the Jagner police station limits. The groom, identified as Parimal Singh, was riding a horse as his wedding procession arrived from the Malpura area of the district.

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According to the complaint, the procession was around 100 metres away from the bride's residence when some local residents objected to the loud music being played on the DJ. The songs were reportedly dedicated to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

The disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation, with a group of around 25 men allegedly attacking the wedding guests with rods. The groom was reportedly pulled down from his horse and assaulted, while other members of the procession were pushed around and sustained minor injuries.

The complainant further alleged that the attackers used casteist slurs against the baraatis and snatched a photograph of Ambedkar before "trampled it under their feet".

Three arrested, FIR registered under SC/ST Act

Following the complaint filed on Friday evening, police registered an FIR against eight named accused and several unidentified individuals.

Apart from invoking provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police also booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

Confirming the arrests, Additional Commissioner of Police (Agra) Sachindra Patel said, "Three accused were arrested on Saturday. The situation in the area is currently peaceful."

A police team from Jagner subsequently intervened and brought the situation under control. The wedding rituals were eventually completed under police security.