Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury has issued an open letter urging for deeper constitutional scrutiny and wider consultation on the proposed Delimitation Bill, emphasizing the need for transparency in parliamentary legislative processes.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury on Sunday issued an open letter to fellow parliamentarians and political leaders, urging wider consultation and constitutional scrutiny of the proposed constitutional amendments and the accompanying Delimitation Bill. "Governments are temporary. Our constitutional responsibilities are not," she said in an X post sharing the letter, adding that she wrote it "in the spirit of democracy."

In the letter, Chowdhury said her concerns were "neither with delimitation as a principle nor with the vital cause of women's political representation, which I have consistently supported." She wrote that her objections were with "the way this far-reaching exercise is being undertaken, the absence of adequate safeguards and its potentially profound consequences for India's parliamentary democracy." "Parliament belongs to the people, not the Government of the day. Its time is the people's time, and its accountability must extend beyond the priorities of the executive," the letter further said.

Governments are temporary. Our constitutional responsibilities are not. In the spirit of democracy, I have written an open letter to fellow Parliamentarians and political leaders, urging wider consultation and constitutional scrutiny of the proposed Delimitation Bills. https://t.co/rHrY9tuLdv — Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) November 29, 2026

Concerns Regarding the Delimitation Process

She flagged several concerns with the Centre's proposals, including the ongoing row over the Election Commision's functioning. "The proposals seek to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies by 50 per cent, without a corresponding review of the Rajya Sabha, potentially altering the balance of our parliamentary institutions. They place enormous powers in the hands of a three-member Delimitation Commission to redraw constituencies and determine reservations, despite serious questions regarding the functioning of the Election Commission. They raise concerns about relying on 2011 Census figures even as a fresh Census is underway, particularly in relation to the fair representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," she said.

Questioning the process, she asked, "Where is the meaningful engagement with Chief Ministers, State Governments, political parties, constitutional experts, and other stakeholders?" She added that cooperative federalism "must be more than a political slogan."

Chowdhury also objected to the manner in which Parliament is being reconvened, calling for a full-fledged Winter Session instead of "a brief special sitting devoted primarily to the Government's legislative business, without Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business." She said issues such as unemployment, inflation, stagnant wages and farmers' vulnerabilities deserved the House's attention.

Referring to allegations of electoral manipulation and pressure on parties and elected representatives, she said changes shaping India's democratic future for decades must have "the highest standards of transparency, institutional independence and public confidence."

Appealing across party lines, she urged every MP and political leader to "examine these proposals with an open mind and an independent conscience." She asked them to "debate without fear, consult without prejudice," and decide with an understanding of consequences "not merely for the next election, but for the next twenty-five years and beyond."

"No political party owns India. No government is permanent," she wrote, adding that "the constitutional safeguards we protect today may be the very safeguards we ourselves need tomorrow." She said patriotism must be measured by a willingness "to defend its institutions, protect dissent, uphold federalism," and ensure every Indian has an equal and meaningful voice.

Legislative Context and Political Stance

Her letter comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the special session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on Monday, during which the government is set to take up revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories.

The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. This comes after Rahul Gandhi urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution.

The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected. However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.