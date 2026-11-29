Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has hit out at opposition parties for their late resistance to the Delimitation Bill, reaffirming the government's commitment to implementing 33% women's reservation in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha assemblies.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday criticised opposition parties for opposing the proposed Delimitation Bill, accusing them of raising objections belatedly and asserting that women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies would be implemented. Questioning the opposition's stand, Fadnavis said, "Were you sleeping in 2023? Why didn't you oppose it then? If the PM has decided that there will be women's reservation, then it will happen. PM Modi will ensure it. Women will get 33% reservation in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. 75% of MPs from the South have supported delimitation."

On senior INDIA bloc leaders planning to meet Sharad Pawar and MK Stalin, Fadnavis said it was too late to oppose the proposed changes and accused those opposing delimitation of misleading people. "Now it is too late. Those opposing delimitation are a gathering of liars. When this bill was passed, it was written in it that delimitation would be done for this. At that time, these people did not oppose it. You cannot stop reservation," he said. Fadnavis further referred to the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and the population represented by its members. "We had defined 542 seats. 542 people used to represent 60 crore people. The People's Representation Act was prepared by Ambedkar. Those who don't believe in the Constitution cannot stop it. Let them go to Chennai or Dubai; it is already too late," he said. He also claimed that Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved seats would remain reserved even after the increase in the number of seats. "Even with the increased seats, ST reserved seats will remain. All information is available. They are just doing drama," Fadnavis added. This comes as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin over the proposed delimitation exercise. The leaders are scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai later in the evening. This comes after Rahul Gandhi urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution. Gandhi informed that senior leaders of the INDIA bloc would meet Stalin in Chennai to urge the party to oppose delimitation, warning that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could "finish democracy in India". (ANI)