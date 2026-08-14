India marks its 80th Independence Day on August 15th, 2026. Doordarshan’s live TV coverage on 15th August starts 6:30am on DD National and DD News, with DD Free Dish access. Streams: Doordarshan YouTube, WAVES, and HT INDIA’s YouTube at 7am on August 15 — all free.

India’s 80th Independence Day arrives on August 15th, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead the national ceremony at Red Fort in Delhi. As is tradition, he will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation from the ramparts.

The gathering at the venue is expected to be large. Approximately 27,000 people will attend the ceremony, including 5,000 special guests from diverse fields, the general public and youth of the nation.

If you can’t be at the Red Fort on the 15th of August, the proceedings will be widely available on television and online. Those planning to watch from home on August 15 will find several free options, both on broadcast and streaming platforms.

Watch on TV: Doordarshan schedule and channels

Independence Day celebrations will be broadcast across the Doordarshan network on 15th August. Live coverage will start at 6:30am, according to an official announcement by Doordarshan.

Viewers can tune in on DD National, while DD News and other Doordarshan platforms will also cover the national celebrations. DD National and DD News are among Prasar Bharati’s national channels, while DD Free Dish offers free-to-air television without a monthly subscription fee.

Other TV channels will also stream PM Modi's speech LIVE.

Stream online: Doordarshan YouTube, WAVES and HT INDIA

Those preferring to watch online have multiple choices. The official Doordarshan YouTube channel is set to stream the 2026 Independence Day ceremony live. WAVES, a platform that carries Doordarshan channels by Prasar Bharti, live streams national events, including Independence Day.

You can also watch the event on HT INDIA's YouTube channel which is scheduled to begin at 7am on August 15.

All these platforms will live stream the event for free. Whether on TV or the web, viewers can follow the full programme without leaving home.