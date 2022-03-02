  • Facebook
    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Results: TMC races ahead in Hooghly

    Out of the 270 municipal seats in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, the TMC has raced ahead of the opposition BJP, Left and Congress

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Hooghly district municipalities
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hooghly, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Out of the 270 municipal seats in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, the TMC is leading in 53 seats and has won 66 seats so far. Let's take a look at the party-wise breakup:

    Trinamool
    Leads: 53
    Results: 66

    BJP
    Leads: 1
    Results: 1

    Left
    Leads: 1
    Results: 2

    Congress
    Leads: 0
    Results: 2

    Others
    Leads: 8
    Results: 4

    Voting for 12 municipalities in the Hooghly district was held pm February 27. Voting took place in a total of 1,394 booths in 260 wards in a dozen municipalities. There were at least 1056 candidates in the fray. The total electorate who were eligible to cast their vote was 11,26,835. During the voting phase, 600 police personnel were deployed at three municipalities in Hooghly rural area. There were officers of the rank of DSP and Additional SP. Around 3,000 police were deployed for nine municipalities in the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate area. Each booth had armed police and CCTV surveillance.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
