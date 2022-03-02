West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Results: TMC races ahead in Hooghly

Out of the 270 municipal seats in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, the TMC has raced ahead of the opposition BJP, Left and Congress

Out of the 270 municipal seats in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, the TMC is leading in 53 seats and has won 66 seats so far. Let's take a look at the party-wise breakup:

Trinamool

Leads: 53

Results: 66

BJP

Leads: 1

Results: 1

Left

Leads: 1

Results: 2

Congress

Leads: 0

Results: 2

Others

Leads: 8

Results: 4

Voting for 12 municipalities in the Hooghly district was held pm February 27. Voting took place in a total of 1,394 booths in 260 wards in a dozen municipalities. There were at least 1056 candidates in the fray. The total electorate who were eligible to cast their vote was 11,26,835. During the voting phase, 600 police personnel were deployed at three municipalities in Hooghly rural area. There were officers of the rank of DSP and Additional SP. Around 3,000 police were deployed for nine municipalities in the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate area. Each booth had armed police and CCTV surveillance.

Also Read: West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward?