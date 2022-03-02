  • Facebook
    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward?

    Want to know which candidate is winning in your ward? Here is how to access the 2022 municipal election result.

    west-bengal-municipal-election-2022-results-voteshare-in-your-ward
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 8:01 AM IST
    The counting of votes for the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 got underway on Wednesday. The vote count for 108 civic bodies, where polling was held on February 27, is being held under tight security. This considering that the polling was held amid major allegations of malpractices levelled by the opposition parties. 

    How to check your ward status?

    Want to know which candidate is winning in your ward? Here is how to access the 2022 municipal election result.

    Step 1: Access the West Bengal State Election Commission website (http://wbsec.gov.in/)

    Step 2: Move the cursor to the left-hand side of the page where there will be a list of categories named 'Contesting Candidates', 'Results' and 'Orders & Notification'.

    Step 3: Under the 'Results' category, click on the first link named 'Municipal General Elections'. The link can directly be accessed as well (http://portal.wbme.org/)

    Step 4: Clicking on that link open up a new page. Right next to West Bengal State Election Commission logoi, there is another category list that offers you multiple options

    Step 5: For the party-wise result, click on the same in the top category. The leads and results will show up as the counting progresses. The page will also show the share of wards each party has won out of a total of 2171.

    Step 6: Clicking on the 'District-wise' result option from the top category list will get you the result as it unfolds in your district. Select the district from the dropdown to access the result in your desired municipality in the district.

    Step 7: For ward-wise results, click on the 'Detail Result' option in the top category. First, select your district, then choose the municipality or corporation and finally navigate to the ward in which you reside or want to know the detail about.

    Step 8: The State Election Commission portal also offers information on the vote share secured by each party in the municipal elections 2022. To access the vote share, click on the 'Party-Wise Vote Secured' option in the top navigation corner. Go ahead and select the district you want to see the data for.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 8:01 AM IST
