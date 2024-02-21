Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    West Bengal horror: Mother brutally murders 10-year-old son in Hooghly after he discovers her lesbian affair

    In a deeply disturbing incident, a mother and her lesbian partner are accused of murdering her ten-year-old son after he stumbled upon them in an intimate moment in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

    West Bengal horror: Mother brutally murders 10-year-old son in Hooghly after he discovers her lesbian affair snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    In a deeply disturbing incident, a mother and her lesbian partner are accused of murdering her ten-year-old son after he stumbled upon them in an intimate moment in West Bengal's Hooghly district. The mother took the drastic step of ending her own son's life after he discovered her romantic involvement with another woman. Allegedly, the woman, identified as Shanta Sharma, and her partner, Ishrat Parveen, fatally struck the child's head multiple times and inflicted wounds on his wrists.

    According to reports from India Today, the tragic event unfolded on Tuesday, February 20, in Konnagar, Hooghly. Shanta Sharma, driven by fear that her son would reveal her relationship to others, resorted to the unimaginable act of ending his life with the assistance of her partner.

    Reports suggest that the husband of the woman who committed the crime was aware of her relationship with another woman but opted to remain silent, avoiding confrontation regarding her affair. Shockingly, the mother and her accomplice perpetrated the heinous act of murdering the child in a barbaric manner and even mutilated his hands in an attempt to mislead law enforcement.

    The investigation by the police unveiled that the mother, Shanta Sharma, also known as Guddi, and her associate Ishrat Parveen, were involved in a lesbian relationship. Ishrat Parveen, originally from the Water Works area in Kolkata, West Bengal, had been romantically involved with Shanta Sharma even before her marriage. However, their innocent son became aware of their relationship, leading to significant mental distress for him.

    Authorities further disclosed that Ishrat and Shanta feared potential repercussions if the child disclosed their homosexual relationship to others. Concerned about societal backlash, they plotted to eliminate the child and cover up all traces of the crime. Employing various scientific methods, including forensic analysis and examination of CCTV footage and mobile location data, the police diligently pursued the truth behind the innocent child's murder.

    Through meticulous investigation, law enforcement successfully cracked the case, leading to the arrest of the woman and her accomplice, who are currently in police custody awaiting legal proceedings.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after home delivery in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after delivery at home using acupuncture in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

    Who was Fali S Nariman, the jurist who stood up to Indira Gandhi? All you need to know AJR

    Who was Fali S Nariman, the jurist who stood up to Indira Gandhi? All you need to know

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Here's the first prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Miscreants attack Journalist's house in Bengaluru, investigation underway vkp

    Miscreants attack Journalist’s house in Bengaluru, investigation underway

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Tear gas shells fired at Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border again (WATCH) AJR

    Tear gas shells fired again at Shambhu border as farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' march; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    5 most awaited smartphones expected to launch in March 2024 gcw

    5 most awaited smartphones to launch in March 2024

    Photos Nayanthara looks stunning in lemon yellow silk saree best actress award at DPIFF 2024 RBA

    Photos: Nayanthara looks stunning in lemon yellow silk saree; wins ‘best actress’ award at DPIFF 2024

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh

    Radio host Ameen Sayani passes away aged 91; son Rajil Sayani confirms ATG

    Radio host Ameen Sayani passes away aged 91; son Rajil Sayani confirms

    Inside Rakul-Jaccky's mehndi ceremony: Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar share pictures RKK

    Inside Rakul-Jaccky's mehndi ceremony: Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar share pictures

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon