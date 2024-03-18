Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    West Bengal: Five-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, 13 rescued

    Providing the updates, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said, "A building has collapsed. 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. More people are likely to be trapped under the debris."

    West Bengal: Five-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, 13 rescued AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    As many as 13 individuals were rescued following the collapse of an under-construction building in Kolkata on Sunday night. The five-storey structure in Hazari Mollah Bagan, Garden Reach, collapsed around midnight, triggering a frantic search and rescue mission to locate any survivors buried under the debris.

    Providing the updates, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said, "A building has collapsed. 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. More people are likely to be trapped under the debris."

    Rajasthan: Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derails after collision with goods train near Ajmer

    Eyewitnesses, primarily local residents, recounted the moments leading up to the collapse, noting that chunks of concrete fell from the building before its ultimate downfall. The incident was marked by a deafening noise and a thick cloud of dust that engulfed the vicinity, with debris spilling onto adjacent shanties in the densely populated area.

    "While the under-construction building was uninhabited, its collapse impacted the neighboring shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," expressed a resident.

    Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal conducted an on-site assessment of the ongoing rescue operation, highlighting the severity of the situation. "An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The rescue operation is still ongoing," a police official said.

    To address potential medical emergencies, ambulances were stationed at the site, ensuring swift access to medical aid. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, took to social media to urge immediate involvement of the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for rescue and relief efforts.

    Kozhikode murder case: More details emerge in murder of young woman

    "I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team," he emphasized.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 9:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kozhikode murder case: More details emerge in murder of young woman rkn

    Kozhikode murder case: More details emerge during investigation in murder of young woman

    Rajasthan Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derails after collision with goods train near Ajmer AJR

    Rajasthan: Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derails after collision with goods train near Ajmer

    Electoral Bonds: Top 5 parties have not disclosed details of donors; data available for only 6% donors

    Electoral Bonds: Top 5 parties have not disclosed details of donors; data available for only 6% donors

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case gcw

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case

    Kerala government approaches SC against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala government approaches SC against implementation of CAA

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'Mann toh Sabka Karta Hai, But Paisa Matters...'

    Bengaluru: Fire accident destroys goods worth Rs 18 crore at warehouse near Byrathi, no injuries reported vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire accident destroys goods worth Rs 18 crore at warehouse near Byrathi, no injuries reported

    Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India RBA

    Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India

    Kozhikode murder case: More details emerge in murder of young woman rkn

    Kozhikode murder case: More details emerge during investigation in murder of young woman

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon