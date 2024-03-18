West Bengal: Five-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, 13 rescued

Providing the updates, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said, "A building has collapsed. 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. More people are likely to be trapped under the debris."

As many as 13 individuals were rescued following the collapse of an under-construction building in Kolkata on Sunday night. The five-storey structure in Hazari Mollah Bagan, Garden Reach, collapsed around midnight, triggering a frantic search and rescue mission to locate any survivors buried under the debris.

Providing the updates, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said, "A building has collapsed. 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. More people are likely to be trapped under the debris."

Eyewitnesses, primarily local residents, recounted the moments leading up to the collapse, noting that chunks of concrete fell from the building before its ultimate downfall. The incident was marked by a deafening noise and a thick cloud of dust that engulfed the vicinity, with debris spilling onto adjacent shanties in the densely populated area.

"While the under-construction building was uninhabited, its collapse impacted the neighboring shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," expressed a resident.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal conducted an on-site assessment of the ongoing rescue operation, highlighting the severity of the situation. "An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The rescue operation is still ongoing," a police official said.

To address potential medical emergencies, ambulances were stationed at the site, ensuring swift access to medical aid. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, took to social media to urge immediate involvement of the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for rescue and relief efforts.

"I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team," he emphasized.