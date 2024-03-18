Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan: Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derails after collision with goods train near Ajmer

    It is reportedly said that the mishap took place near the Madar Railway Station around 1:04 am when the Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Superfast Express, bearing train number 12548, collided with the goods train. Despite the efforts of the loco pilot to apply emergency brakes, the collision could not be averted.

    In a distressing incident, several passengers sustained minor injuries as at least four coaches and the engine of the Sabarmati Superfast Express derailed in Rajasthan's Ajmer following a collision with a goods train.

    It is reportedly said that the mishap took place near the Madar Railway Station around 1:04 am when the Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Superfast Express, bearing train number 12548, collided with the goods train. Despite the efforts of the loco pilot to apply emergency brakes, the collision could not be averted.

    A senior official from the North Western Railway revealed, "Today on March 18 at 01.04 am, train number 12548, Sabarmati-Agra Cantt, derailed near the home signal at Madar near Ajmer due to which the engine and four general coaches have derailed. There has been no loss of life in this." Immediate action was in place by railway officials, with the accident relief train reaching Madar for track restoration work.

    Furthermore, the Railways established a help desk at Ajmer station and issued a helpline number (0145-2429642) for passenger assistance.

    This unfortunate incident comes after a similar derailment in January, where two coaches of a Bhopal-bound express train also derailed in Rajasthan's Kota. Fortunately, no injuries were reported on that occasion.

