Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Gripped by Cold, Dense Fog and Toxic Air as Winter Intensifies
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi and NCR are facing a harsh winter spell as temperatures continue to drop amid dense fog and dangerously poor air quality. Strong cold winds, low visibility and toxic air are making daily life increasingly difficult
Falling temperatures and dense fog worsen winter conditions
Delhi and its surrounding regions are experiencing a steady decline in temperatures, with minimum readings staying between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius and daytime temperatures struggling to rise beyond 19 to 20 degrees. Persistent haze and limited sunlight throughout the day are intensifying the cold, especially during early mornings and nights. Meteorological authorities have indicated that increasing wind speeds are adding to the chill, making people feel colder than actual readings suggest.
Cold winds and fog raise health and safety concerns
Weather officials have cautioned that stronger winds, expected to reach up to 25 km per hour, are significantly increasing discomfort. Dense fog is likely to continue, severely affecting visibility and raising the risk of road accidents. Health experts have advised that elderly people, children and those with existing illnesses should take extra precautions, limit outdoor exposure and wear adequate warm clothing.
Toxic air adds to Delhi-NCR’s winter crisis
Alongside cold conditions, air pollution levels remain alarming across Delhi-NCR. Air quality has slipped into the very poor to severe category in several areas, increasing the risk of breathing problems, eye irritation and throat infections. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, drive cautiously and remain alert as cold weather, fog and pollution are expected to persist until December 27.
