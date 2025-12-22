Image Credit : Twitter

Delhi and its surrounding regions are experiencing a steady decline in temperatures, with minimum readings staying between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius and daytime temperatures struggling to rise beyond 19 to 20 degrees. Persistent haze and limited sunlight throughout the day are intensifying the cold, especially during early mornings and nights. Meteorological authorities have indicated that increasing wind speeds are adding to the chill, making people feel colder than actual readings suggest.