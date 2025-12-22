Fearing anti-India sentiment, Sarod virtuoso Shiraz Ali Khan concealed his nationality at a checkpoint. Khan called the experience traumatic and will not return until the safety of artists is assured.

Kolkata-based sarod virtuoso Shiraz Ali Khan was forced to flee Bangladesh and hide his Indian identity after escalating unrest erupted around Dhaka’s iconic cultural institution Chhayanaut, where he was scheduled to perform on December 19. The planned recital at the renowned cultural hub was abruptly canceled when the venue was vandalized amid nationwide turmoil following the death of radical activist Sharif Osman Hadi, triggering a spiral of violence that engulfed parts of the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shiraz, a descendant of the illustrious Maihar gharana — grandson of famed maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and great-grandson of Ustad Allauddin Khan — had arrived in Dhaka on December 16, first performing at a jazz event before preparing for his classical recital. However, upon learning that Chhayanaut had been attacked and damaged, he made a hurried decision to leave the country to protect his safety.

During his escape to Kolkata, Shiraz concealed his Indian nationality at a security checkpoint amid fears of rising anti-India sentiment and possible hostility toward foreign artists. To avoid drawing attention, he spoke in the Brahmanbaria dialect and was able to pass through despite being questioned about foreign currency.

The sarod player described the experience as deeply traumatic, saying he had never imagined having to hide his identity and that the assault on Chhayanaut was an “unimaginable” assault on shared culture and heritage. While Shiraz made it safely back to India, some of his accompanying musicians remain stranded in Dhaka, and he has vowed not to return until there is assurance that music, artists and cultural institutions will be protected.

The attack on Chhayanaut — a symbol of Bengali culture and artistic expression — has alarmed artists and cultural communities in both Bangladesh and West Bengal.