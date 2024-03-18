Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kozhikode murder case: More details emerge during investigation in murder of young woman

    The accused in the Anu murder case in Kozhikode was nabbed on Saturday (Mar 16) evening in Malappuram. She was murdered during a robbery attempt in Perambra on March 11.

     

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The new details regarding the Perambra murder case are emerging as the investigation progresses. Anu (26), whose body was discovered in a canal at Perambra, was confirmed to have been murdered during a robbery attempt, according to police reports on Sunday. The investigative team nabbed the accused from his house, who is implicated in numerous criminal cases, including rape, in Malappuram on Saturday. 

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode

    The police have discovered strong evidence showing that the accused, named Mujeeb, was seen roaming in the area several times before the tragedy occurred. Mujeeb was believed to have traveled the same road multiple times on the day of the incident, with authorities first assuming theft as the primary motive.

    Mujeeb traveled from Mattannur to Malappuram via the Perambra route at about 9 a.m. on the specified day. On his way, he came across a young woman who was walking quickly. The accused arrived on a stolen bike and offered Anu a ride. Within 10 minutes, Mujeeb allegedly attacked Anu, stole her jewelry, and disposed of her body in a nearby stream before departing the scene. This swift and violent action by Mujeeb has raised concerns among law enforcement officials about the dangers posed by such criminals. 

    After the incident, he escaped from the scene around 10 am. He did not take off his helmet even once while reaching Edavannappara. The police apprehended the accused after his image was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Before this, the police had already determined that Anu's death was a murder. Their investigation had centered on an individual who arrived on a red motorbike near the location where the body was discovered. 

    Kozhikode murder: Accused who offered lift, tried to steal ornaments nabbed from Malappuram

    55 cases are pending against the accused, including a rape case. The police also started the collection of evidence at the crime location with the accused Mujeeb Rahman this morning.  The bike used by the accused was found in Edavannapara. The bike was parked on the roadside at Edavannapara junction. The coat worn by the accused was also found on the bike and the accused stole the bike from Mattannur on the 11th. The police have already examined around 100 CCTV cameras in connection with Anu's murder and are now investigating whether the accused has committed more similar crimes. 

    Anu, a resident of Valoor, was found dead in a canal on March 11. Following her family's report of missing gold ornaments, the police launched a comprehensive investigation. Subsequent inquiries unveiled that Anu had gone missing after accepting a ride on a red motorbike. 


     

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
