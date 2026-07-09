The Supreme Court will hear the Meghalaya government's plea against the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, a key accused in her husband's murder. The case hinges on whether the 'grounds of arrest' were properly communicated to her.

SC Expresses Prima Facie Reservations On Friday, SC to stay the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, a key accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on a plea filed by the Meghalaya government. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu, however, orally expressed prima facie reservations over the manner in which the High Court had dealt with the case.Sonam was granted bail by the trial court, which was later upheld by the Meghalaya High Court. The Supreme Court stated that it was prima facie inclined to stay the bail order, particularly since this was not a case where the grounds of arrest had not been furnished to Sonam. It, however, decided against passing an interim order of stay after taking into account the fact that Sonam had already been released on bail, had spent some time in incarceration and had sought time to respond to the Meghalaya government's plea. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Supreme Court on Thursday lists the hearing of Meghalaya government's plea against bail granted to key accused Sonam Raghuvanshi in her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder on July 14, Tuesday. A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar has asked the Meghalaya government to submit a copy of the 'grounds of arrest' which were allegedly provided to Sonam Raghuvanshi.Sonam was granted bail by a Meghalaya court because the 'grounds of arrest' were not provided to her at the time of her arrest. However, as per the prosecution, the 'grounds of arrest' were intimated to Sonam. The only issue, as per the Meghalaya government, is that there was one typographical error in the document. Instead of Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which provides the Punishment for the offence of murder, another provision, Section 403 (1), which doesn't exist, was mentioned as a typo.In the next hearing, the top court will examine in detail whether the grounds for arrest were provided to Sonam or not as per the law.On Friday, SC to stay the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, a key accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on a plea filed by the Meghalaya government. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu, however, orally expressed prima facie reservations over the manner in which the High Court had dealt with the case.Sonam was granted bail by the trial court, which was later upheld by the Meghalaya High Court. The Supreme Court stated that it was prima facie inclined to stay the bail order, particularly since this was not a case where the grounds of arrest had not been furnished to Sonam. It, however, decided against passing an interim order of stay after taking into account the fact that Sonam had already been released on bail, had spent some time in incarceration and had sought time to respond to the Meghalaya government's plea. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source