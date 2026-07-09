The Supreme Court will hear the Meghalaya government's plea against the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, a key accused in her husband's murder. The case hinges on whether the 'grounds of arrest' were properly communicated to her.
SC Expresses Prima Facie ReservationsOn Friday, SC to stay the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, a key accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on a plea filed by the Meghalaya government. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu, however, orally expressed prima facie reservations over the manner in which the High Court had dealt with the case.Sonam was granted bail by the trial court, which was later upheld by the Meghalaya High Court. The Supreme Court stated that it was prima facie inclined to stay the bail order, particularly since this was not a case where the grounds of arrest had not been furnished to Sonam. It, however, decided against passing an interim order of stay after taking into account the fact that Sonam had already been released on bail, had spent some time in incarceration and had sought time to respond to the Meghalaya government's plea. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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