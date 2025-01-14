Bengal SHOCKER! Man 'shoots' wife after she leaves his 'favourite movie' midway following argument

A routine outing to a local cinema turned into a harrowing tragedy in Naihati, North 24 Parganas, Bengal as a woman was allegedly shot by her husband following a heated argument.

A routine outing to a local cinema turned into a harrowing tragedy in Naihati, North 24 Parganas, Bengal as a woman was allegedly shot by her husband following a heated argument. The incident unfolded late Sunday evening, leaving Chandralekha Ghosh critically injured and her husband, Mahendra Pratap Ghosh, in police custody.

Chandralekha sustained grievous gunshot wounds to her chest, hand, and leg. She underwent emergency surgery at a private hospital in Barrackpore, where she remains in a critical condition. Her husband, a real estate agent, was arrested shortly after the incident, and his licensed revolver has been seized. Officials revealed that Mahendra fired at least three times.

According to police sources, Mahendra and Chandralekha had been married for nearly two years.

The tipping point came on Sunday when Mahendra insisted Chandralekha join him to watch a recently released Bengali movie featuring his favorite actor. Reluctantly, Chandralekha agreed, but their quarrel continued even inside the cinema. By the interval, around 6 pm, she left the theater and returned home alone.

Mahendra followed later, arriving at 7.15 pm, but their argument reignited, resulting in the tragic shooting around 8 pm.

Mahendra Pratap has claimed that the gun discharged accidentally while he was cleaning it. Supporting his statement, Chandralekha’s uncle, Bablu Ghosh, suggested there was no argument, asserting that the revolver fired unintentionally.

"After the first shot, two more were discharged when the revolver was dropped in panic, resulting in Chandralekha's injuries," he said.

"The shots were fired from a licensed firearm. The accused is in custody, and we are investigating all angles. We are also waiting to record the victim’s statement once her condition stabilizes," said a senior officer from the Barrackpore Commissionerate.

