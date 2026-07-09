Four people, including a 3-year-old, died and one woman was critically hurt after their car hit a parked truck on NH-43 in MP's Umaria. The incident occurred at 3 am. The injured woman has been referred to Jabalpur for advanced treatment.

At least four people were killed and one woman sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck on National Highway-43 in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, police said.

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The accident occurred near Siddh Baba temple, Bharola under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in the district in the early hours of Thursday at around 3 am. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to spot and sent the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Police Detail the Incident

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Alok Sharma said, "At around 3 am today, a family from Anuppur was travelling by car for a family-related work near Siddh Baba Dham in Bharola village, located between Umaria and Katni. On the way, their car collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside along the highway. The accident resulted in four people dead. We are currently carrying out the necessary legal proceedings in the matter."

Victims Identified

According to police, those who died were identified as Kulpat Singh (37), Savita Singh (32), Priyanka Singh, (24) and a three-year-old boy while another woman Khushbu Marko, (22) has been seriously injured and referred to Jabalpur for further treatment.

Medical Response and Condition of Survivor

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr V K Chandel said, "This morning, the hospital received information that five people who had met with an accident near Bharoula were brought to the hospital. Four of them were brought dead, while the fifth person was in an extremely critical condition. Her pulse was very weak when she arrived. The doctors immediately administered CPR and provided first aid to stabilise her condition."

She has been kept under continuous medical observation and after stabilising her, the team of doctors decided to refer her to Jabalpur for advanced treatment. Once her condition became relatively stable, she was shifted to Jabalpur, the doctor added.

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