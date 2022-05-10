Weather update: Delhi to witness severe heatwave conditions till May 15, mercury to reach 44 degrees

In parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra's Vidarbha, the mercury is likely to reach 46-47 degrees celsius due to the dry and hot westerly winds.

The Indian Meteorological Department has alerted a fresh heatwave in Delhi, starting on Wednesday, soaring the temperatures to 44 degrees celsius. Following the weather office, Delhi's heatwave is expected to last till May 15, and a yellow warning has been issued for Tuesday.

However, due to cyclone Asani, some parts of Delhi won't witness a rise in the temperature. As per reports, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, stated that the temperature would have risen to 46-47 degrees celsius, without the easterly winds.

Top updates:

2) Between May 10 and 13, isolated pockets in west Rajasthan will witness heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated portions of east Rajasthan throughout the stipulated time.

3) On May 10, Gujarat is anticipated to witness heatwave conditions.

4) Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra's Vidarbha, to see the heatwave conditions from May 10 to 13.

5) Between May 10 and 13, the warmth will continue in south Haryana and south Punjab.

The cities that reported the highest temperatures in India are as follows. In Rajasthan, Bikaner with 46.2 degrees celsius, Sriganganagar with 45.4 degrees celsius, Churu with 45.4 degrees celsius, Barmer with 45.2 degrees celsius, with 44.9 degrees celsius at Jaisalmer, Kota and Jodhpur at 44.7 and 44.5 degrees celsius, respectively. In Madhya Pradesh, the temperature at Guna and East Nimar stands at 45.2 and 45.1 degrees celsius, respectively. And in Maharashtra's Akola, it is 45.8 degrees celsius.

