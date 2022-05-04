Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here

Several places across the country had recorded all-time high temperatures in April, where the mercury rose to 46-47 degrees Celsius.

After a souring heatwave grips the country, the temperature dropped by 2 to 4 degrees, stated the weather department. Several places across the country had recorded all-time high temperatures in April, where the mercury rose to 46-47 degrees Celsius.

About North, Central, and East India,

In the parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana, the maximum temperature witnessed a drop in the temperature. This week, the Indian Meteorological Department has also ruled out the probability of severe heat in parts of Northwest, Central, and East India. With few spots of rain due to weak western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years.

About Maharashtra and Rajasthan,

From Friday, the temperature might rise in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, as per IMD's latest update on Wednesday. From Friday onwards, the temperature may rise again in some parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. After five days, the heatwave will return in some parts of these two states.

About Punjab and Haryana, UP

The north states like Punjab and Haryana, UP, will experience light rain, dust storms, and wind speed reaching 50 kmph, due to the Western Disturbance, which is very likely to occur at remote places in Punjab, Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan in the coming two days.

Cyclone like situation in South Andaman Sea,

The Meteorological Department has also predicted a low-pressure area to form over the South Andaman Sea by the end of this week. "A cyclone is possible in the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas." The weather department stated that a low-pressure area might form over the region around May 6 due to its influence.

The temperature in Delhi will be around 40

Following the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi is likely to hover near 40 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days. As per reports, the IMD stated that the Heatwave conditions are not expected for at least two to three days. In Delhi, the lowest temperature is predicted to be around 25-27 degrees on Wednesday.

