Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here

    Several places across the country had recorded all-time high temperatures in April, where the mercury rose to 46-47 degrees Celsius. 

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    After a souring heatwave grips the country, the temperature dropped by 2 to 4 degrees, stated the weather department. Several places across the country had recorded all-time high temperatures in April, where the mercury rose to 46-47 degrees Celsius. 

    About North, Central, and East India, 
    In the parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana, the maximum temperature witnessed a drop in the temperature. This week, the Indian Meteorological Department has also ruled out the probability of severe heat in parts of Northwest, Central, and East India. With few spots of rain due to weak western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years.

    About Maharashtra and Rajasthan,
    From Friday, the temperature might rise in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, as per IMD's latest update on Wednesday. From Friday onwards, the temperature may rise again in some parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. After five days, the heatwave will return in some parts of these two states. 

    About Punjab and Haryana, UP 
    The north states like Punjab and Haryana, UP, will experience light rain, dust storms, and wind speed reaching 50 kmph, due to the Western Disturbance, which is very likely to occur at remote places in Punjab, Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan in the coming two days. 

    Cyclone like situation in South Andaman Sea,
    The Meteorological Department has also predicted a low-pressure area to form over the South Andaman Sea by the end of this week. "A cyclone is possible in the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas." The weather department stated that a low-pressure area might form over the region around May 6 due to its influence. 

    The temperature in Delhi will be around 40
    Following the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi is likely to hover near 40 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days. As per reports, the IMD stated that the Heatwave conditions are not expected for at least two to three days. In Delhi, the lowest temperature is predicted to be around 25-27 degrees on Wednesday.

    Also Read: No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD

    Also Read: Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD

    Also Read: Delhi to witness severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, April 9

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai MNS workers detained gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai; MNS workers detained

    SpiceJet aircraft issues: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams DGCA, aviation ministry

    'Will only tragedy wake them up?': MP slams DGCA, aviation ministry over SpiceJet issues

    Federation of Indian Pilots slams Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' over 'unrealistic portrayal'

    Pilots' body slams Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' over 'unrealistic portrayal'

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad - adt

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning - adt

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning

    Recent Stories

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai MNS workers detained gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai; MNS workers detained

    SpiceJet aircraft issues: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams DGCA, aviation ministry

    'Will only tragedy wake them up?': MP slams DGCA, aviation ministry over SpiceJet issues

    Twitter likely to charge slight fee for commercial government users says Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter likely to charge slight fee for commercial, government users, says Elon Musk

    Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha is now married to actor Yash Kumar see pics drb

    Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha is now married to actor Yash Kumar; see pics

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon