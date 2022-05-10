Severe cyclonic storm Asani: What we know so far

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra previously stated that the cyclone would not cause landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. However, it will move parallel to the east coast and cause heavy rain.

Asani, a severe cyclonic storm, which had been moving at 12 kmph in a west-northwest direction for the previous six hours, will weaken by Tuesday night when it approaches the shores of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, causing heavy rain.

Heavy rain is expected in Telangana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, rain and thundershowers are predicted to occur in one or two locations in some Telangana districts over the next four to five days.

A heavy downpour was expected in the southern stretches of Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts till Thursday.

The officer added that nearly 11 Odisha fishermen, stranded in the rough sea due to the cyclone for around eight hours, were successfully rescued on Monday with the aid of the Indian Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the Odisha state government had planned the evacuation of the residents from four coastal districts. They have also hoisted distant warning signal 2 (requesting ships not to come near the coast) in all ports in the state.

On Monday, along with Kolkata, its adjoining areas received a spell of downpour morning, causing waterlogging of thoroughfares and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

Jharkhand will witness light to moderate rainfall and lightning, and thunderstorms in its southern, central and northeast parts from May 11 to 13, as per the weather office in Ranchi.

