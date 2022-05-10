Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Severe cyclonic storm Asani: What we know so far

    IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra previously stated that the cyclone would not cause landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. However, it will move parallel to the east coast and cause heavy rain.
     

    Severe cyclonic storm Asani to weaken by Tuesday night, cause heavy rain in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Asani, a severe cyclonic storm, which had been moving at 12 kmph in a west-northwest direction for the previous six hours, will weaken by Tuesday night when it approaches the shores of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, causing heavy rain.

    Heavy rain is expected in Telangana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, rain and thundershowers are predicted to occur in one or two locations in some Telangana districts over the next four to five days.

    A heavy downpour was expected in the southern stretches of Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts till Thursday.

    Also read: Cyclone Asani likely to intensify further; West Bengal, Odisha on high alert

    Earlier, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra stated that the cyclone would not cause landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. However, it will move parallel to the east coast and cause heavy rain.

    The officer added that nearly 11 Odisha fishermen, stranded in the rough sea due to the cyclone for around eight hours, were successfully rescued on Monday with the aid of the Indian Coast Guard.

    Also read: Severe Cyclone Asani nears Odisha coast, heavy rainfall alert in several states

    Meanwhile, the Odisha state government had planned the evacuation of the residents from four coastal districts. They have also hoisted distant warning signal 2 (requesting ships not to come near the coast) in all ports in the state. 

    On Monday, along with Kolkata, its adjoining areas received a spell of downpour morning, causing waterlogging of thoroughfares and traffic snarls in several parts of the city. 

    Jharkhand will witness light to moderate rainfall and lightning, and thunderstorms in its southern, central and northeast parts from May 11 to 13, as per the weather office in Ranchi.

    Also read: Cyclone Asani: Do you know how cyclones are named?

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast CM Mann says wont spare culprits gcw

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast; CM Mann says won't spare culprits

    Minority status for Hindus in 10 states Narendra Modi govt changes stance in Supreme Court

    Defining who is a minority: Centre changes stand in Supreme Court

    Amit Shah says next census will be e census every birth death to be registered gcw

    '100% perfect': Amit Shah says next census will be e-census, every birth, death to be registered

    Pulitzer Award for Danish Siddiqui, Amit Dave, Sanna Irshad Mattoo Adnan Abidi Covid India

    Pulitzer Award for Indian photojournalists for their images of Covid's toll on India

    Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris' - gps

    Watch: Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris'

    Recent Stories

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast CM Mann says wont spare culprits gcw

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast; CM Mann says won't spare culprits

    Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Koreas new president says door for dialogue open with North Korea gcw

    Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Korea's new president, says 'door for dialogue open with North Korea'

    Minority status for Hindus in 10 states Narendra Modi govt changes stance in Supreme Court

    Defining who is a minority: Centre changes stand in Supreme Court

    (Pictures) Janhvi Kapoor poses with beau Orhan Awatramani; actress shared picture on Instagram RBA

    (Pictures) Janhvi Kapoor poses with beau Orhan Awatramani; actress shares pictures on Instagram

    Amit Shah says next census will be e census every birth death to be registered gcw

    '100% perfect': Amit Shah says next census will be e-census, every birth, death to be registered

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon