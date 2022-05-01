Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heatwave in India: Cities with highest temperature in April, check IMD list

    Following the souring heatwave across the country, northwest and central India reported the highest average temperatures in April since 1900. 

    Heatwave in India: Cities report highest temperature in April, check IMD list - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 1, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Following the souring heatwave across the country, northwest and central India reported the highest average temperatures in April since 1900, the weather office stated on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Chandrapur in Maharashtra state recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the highest reported by the state. 

    As per IMD's data, multiple cities are witnessing temperatures more than 44 degrees Celsius. In Maharashtra,  on Saturday, Brahmpuri reported its maximum tempertaure of 46.3 degrees Celsius, and in Akola, the temperature was 45.5 degrees Celsius. In Wardha, the temperature was 45 degrees Celsius. While in Nagpur, 44.6 degrees Celsius, Godia at 44.5  degrees Celsius, Gadchiroli at 42.8 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal at 44 degrees Celsius, Amravati at 44.2 degrees Celsius, and Buldhana at 42 degrees Celsius.

    In Rajasthan, the mercury reaches the maximum temperature in Ganganagar, at 46 degrees Celsius. In Jaisalmer at 45.9 degrees Celsius, Pilani at 45.7 degrees Celsius. In Phalodi at 45.6 degrees Celsius and Churu at 45.5 degrees Celsius. Overall a total of nine Rajasthan regions reported a temperature above 44 degrees Celsius. 

    The maximum tempertaure in Khajuraho was reported at 45.4 degrees Celsius; in Nowgong, the mercury touched 45 degrees Celsius, and in Gwalior, the temperature reached 44.5 degrees Celsius. 

    In Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Jhansi reported the highest temperature of 45.2 degrees, followed by Aligarh at 44.2 degrees Celsius and Orai at 44 degrees Celsius. 

    Delhi reported a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday. 

    In the southern state, Adilabad reported the highest maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Ramgumdam at 44.2 degrees Celsius and Nizamabad at 44.0 degrees Celsius.

    On Saturday, in Daltonganj, the state recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

    Amid the ongoing heatwave in Odisha, Jharsiguda and Sambalpur recorded their highest maximum temperatures on Saturday at 44.9 and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    IMD issued Orange and Yellow alerts in West and East India following the souring heatwave over India. In many parts of the country, including Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar and West Bengal, the mercury touched the high temperature between 42-45 degrees Celsius.
     
    On Saturday, the weather bureau stated that northwest and central India witnessed the hottest April in 122 years, with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius. While in a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that the northwest and midwest regions of the country, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, will also continue to experience higher than average temperatures in May.

    Also read: No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD

    Also read: Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD

    Also read: Delhi to witness severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, April 9

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar Woman accused of having extramarital affair beaten up, tied to electric pole - adt

    Bihar: Woman accused of having extramarital affair beaten up, tied to electric pole

    Explained Why PM Modi is visiting Germany, Denmark and France amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Explained: Why PM Modi is visiting Europe amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Patiala clashes: Prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested in Mohali - adt

    Patiala clashes: Prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested in Mohali

    Jet fuel price hiked by 3.22%, touches all-time high - adt

    Jet fuel price hiked by 3.22%, touches all-time high

    LPG price hike: Cost of commercial cylinder surges by Rs 102.50, to cost Rs 2355.50; check rates in your city-dnm

    LPG price hike: Cost of commercial cylinder surges by Rs 102.50, to cost Rs 2355.50; check rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    Mohammad Sami claims to have bowled 2 deliveries over 160 km/h, but were never counted, fans react-ayh

    Mohammad Sami claims to have bowled 2 deliveries over 160 km/h, fans react

    Bihar Woman accused of having extramarital affair beaten up, tied to electric pole - adt

    Bihar: Woman accused of having extramarital affair beaten up, tied to electric pole

    Video Janhvi Kapoor copies Rekha iconic dance moves RBA

    Video: Janhvi Kapoor copies Rekha’s iconic dance moves; take a look

    football Carlos Alcaraz celebrates Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title win with 'hero' Rafael Nadal snt

    Alcaraz celebrates Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title win with 'hero' Nadal

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay at Manchester United despite UEFA Champions League UCL qualification failure?

    Is Ronaldo likely to stay at Man United despite Champions League qualification failure?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon