Heatwave in India: Cities with highest temperature in April, check IMD list

Following the souring heatwave across the country, northwest and central India reported the highest average temperatures in April since 1900, the weather office stated on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Chandrapur in Maharashtra state recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the highest reported by the state.

As per IMD's data, multiple cities are witnessing temperatures more than 44 degrees Celsius. In Maharashtra, on Saturday, Brahmpuri reported its maximum tempertaure of 46.3 degrees Celsius, and in Akola, the temperature was 45.5 degrees Celsius. In Wardha, the temperature was 45 degrees Celsius. While in Nagpur, 44.6 degrees Celsius, Godia at 44.5 degrees Celsius, Gadchiroli at 42.8 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal at 44 degrees Celsius, Amravati at 44.2 degrees Celsius, and Buldhana at 42 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, the mercury reaches the maximum temperature in Ganganagar, at 46 degrees Celsius. In Jaisalmer at 45.9 degrees Celsius, Pilani at 45.7 degrees Celsius. In Phalodi at 45.6 degrees Celsius and Churu at 45.5 degrees Celsius. Overall a total of nine Rajasthan regions reported a temperature above 44 degrees Celsius.

The maximum tempertaure in Khajuraho was reported at 45.4 degrees Celsius; in Nowgong, the mercury touched 45 degrees Celsius, and in Gwalior, the temperature reached 44.5 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Jhansi reported the highest temperature of 45.2 degrees, followed by Aligarh at 44.2 degrees Celsius and Orai at 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi reported a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

In the southern state, Adilabad reported the highest maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Ramgumdam at 44.2 degrees Celsius and Nizamabad at 44.0 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, in Daltonganj, the state recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

Amid the ongoing heatwave in Odisha, Jharsiguda and Sambalpur recorded their highest maximum temperatures on Saturday at 44.9 and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD issued Orange and Yellow alerts in West and East India following the souring heatwave over India. In many parts of the country, including Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar and West Bengal, the mercury touched the high temperature between 42-45 degrees Celsius.



On Saturday, the weather bureau stated that northwest and central India witnessed the hottest April in 122 years, with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius. While in a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that the northwest and midwest regions of the country, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, will also continue to experience higher than average temperatures in May.

