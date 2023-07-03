Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air France passenger finds blood-soaked carpet on flight to Toronto; shares distressing details (WATCH)

    In a Twitter thread, Habib Battah has shared details of how he encountered a blood-soaked carpet on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto and had to clean his belongings as it was soaked in it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    During a flight from Paris to Toronto, a passenger onboard an Air France plane had a horrifying experience when he discovered a carpet soaked in blood. Habib Battah took to Twitter to recount the distressing incident and shared the details with his followers. He explained how he encountered the blood-soaked carpet and had to clean his personal belongings that had come into contact with it.

    He wrote, "I've seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out."

    In a subsequent tweet, the passenger further elaborated that he initially noticed a stain on the floor of the plane, accompanied by an unpleasant odor. Concerned about the situation, he sought help from the airline staff, who provided him with some wipes to address the issue. It was during this cleaning process that he discovered the disturbing truth – the substance on the floor was, indeed, blood.

    He wrote, "I took out my backpack from under the seat and the strap was soaked in blood too. I got on my hands and knees and cleaned for half an hour. The (Air France) staff gave me gloves and more wipes. Then they casually noted a passenger had haemorrhaged on a flight before ours."

    In a subsequent tweet, the passenger expressed his curiosity about the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident involving the passenger who had evidently lost a significant amount of blood. He pondered over the possible reasons behind the incident, contemplating the implications for the person who experienced such a severe blood loss. Additionally, he expressed concerns about potential exposure to diseases or infections for himself and other passengers onboard the flight. The tweet quickly garnered significant attention on the internet.

    Responding to the tweet, Air France wrote, "Hi @habib_b, this particular matter is being taken into account and you will be contacted by our teams as soon as possible. Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you."

    Irked internet users reacted to the viral post with one commenting, "This is unreal and gross negligence!"

    "That's awful @airfrance, and why did one of your staff not clean it instead of a paying passenger? That plane should not have been used until proper clean," commented another user.

    "Damn. That is horrific," the third user noted.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
