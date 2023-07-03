Musk, Messi, DiCaprio: Zomato posts AI-generated clips of celebrities as food stall owners; video goes viral

Zomato's latest video featuring AI-generated visuals of Elon Musk, Lionel Messi and Leonardo DiCaprio running food stalls in India has gone viral.

Food delivery app Zomato is renowned for its imaginative social media posts, which frequently get a lot of user attention. And this time, the business created films of well-known individuals operating roadside food stalls using a programme that was powered by artificial intelligence. In order to engage and amuse its fans, Zomato has also included a humorous line: "AI be like: maa meri shaktiyo ka galat istemal hua hai (my powers have been misused)." The dialogue was taken from the Krrish movie with Hrithik Roshan.

In the video that has now gone viral, AI-generated visuals of Tesla and Twitter boss Elon Musk, legendary Argentine Lionel Messi and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio are seen selling tea and food in stalls in India.

AI-generated Musk is seen selling samosas placed on a frying pan of his food stall. The text accompanying the video read, "Musk Chaat Bhandaar."

The following segment of the video features "Messi's Andhra Mess," in which footballer Lionel Messi is seen distributing copious amounts of rice that resembles biryani.

The last illustration is possibly the funniest of them all. It shows a person who resembles Leonardo DiCaprio expertly brewing tea, and the food stall is amusingly called "Oscar Chai Wala."

The internet is now flooded with images created by artificial intelligence. Recently, an artist employed AI to create images of wealthy people and well-known figures having a Holi party in Vrindavan.

Two parts of the photograph collection were distributed. Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Steve Ballmer, Gautam Adani, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates are all depicted in the initial batch of photos.

Identities including Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Will Smith, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump were depicted in the second batch of photos, all grinning broadly as they danced on the sidewalk with bystanders.